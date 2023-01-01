About this product
What’s your favorite slim vape pen? Have a glance this newest Yocan device.
The Apex Mini is a new member of Apex series product line. Here we go.
Yocan Apex Mini is a very slim concentrate vaporizer that features awesome functionalities with discreet design and solid quality. So, the Yocan Apex Mini Slim Vaporizer Pen is an effective, compact and affordable tool.
The ultracompact and powerful Yocan Apex Mini slim offers stealthy concentrate vaping on-the-go. The Apex Mini atomizer can be loaded with your favorite vape material. Built-in 380mAh battery delivers on-demand hits. Sexy, slender, and reliable, the Yocan Apex Mini Slim Vaporizer fits right into your life.
Main Features:
Slim vape pen
QDC Coil
Battery Capacity: 380mAh
Functional Coil Cap
Featured 3 Voltage Levels
Heating In Waves
Micro USB Charging
Discreet yet effective
If you want to learn more information about the Yocan Apex Mini, or other vape questions, please feel free to visit Yocan.com and contact Yocan Support team.
The Apex Mini is a new member of Apex series product line. Here we go.
Yocan Apex Mini is a very slim concentrate vaporizer that features awesome functionalities with discreet design and solid quality. So, the Yocan Apex Mini Slim Vaporizer Pen is an effective, compact and affordable tool.
The ultracompact and powerful Yocan Apex Mini slim offers stealthy concentrate vaping on-the-go. The Apex Mini atomizer can be loaded with your favorite vape material. Built-in 380mAh battery delivers on-demand hits. Sexy, slender, and reliable, the Yocan Apex Mini Slim Vaporizer fits right into your life.
Main Features:
Slim vape pen
QDC Coil
Battery Capacity: 380mAh
Functional Coil Cap
Featured 3 Voltage Levels
Heating In Waves
Micro USB Charging
Discreet yet effective
If you want to learn more information about the Yocan Apex Mini, or other vape questions, please feel free to visit Yocan.com and contact Yocan Support team.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Yocan® Official
Yocan.com Official MFG based in China. Stop smoking, and enjoy health vaping with Yocan® vape pen devices.
Yocan Technology Co., Ltd is a leading healthy vaporizer manufacturer and exporter from Shenzhen area of China.
We promote a healthy lifestyle by connecting wholesaler to retailers and customers, strive to promote not only an elevate way of smoking, but also thinking and living. Each model is designed by our professional R&D team considering eliminating harmful toxins otherwise consumed. Top-level craftsmanship and quality standards applied by Yocan undoubtedly make our product's first choice in the e-cig industry.
OEM and ODM service are warmly welcome. Smoke less, vape more! Wholesale: info@yocantech.com.
Yocan Technology Co., Ltd is a leading healthy vaporizer manufacturer and exporter from Shenzhen area of China.
We promote a healthy lifestyle by connecting wholesaler to retailers and customers, strive to promote not only an elevate way of smoking, but also thinking and living. Each model is designed by our professional R&D team considering eliminating harmful toxins otherwise consumed. Top-level craftsmanship and quality standards applied by Yocan undoubtedly make our product's first choice in the e-cig industry.
OEM and ODM service are warmly welcome. Smoke less, vape more! Wholesale: info@yocantech.com.