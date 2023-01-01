Yocan Armor Plus vape pen Black version is a compact way to vaporizer anywhere you are. This Yocan device indicator light feedback lets you know what the voltage you have setted. And it is hard to imagine breaking its alloy zinc body.



Vaping Yocan Armor Plus Wherever You Want To



The Yocan Armor Plus is discrete enough to get a distanced solo sesh off at your favorite park. And light enough to take with you on a hike up a mountain or a walk down the stairs to your couch. Related Post: Yocan Armor Plus review post



Main Features:



Functional Coil Cap



Featured 3 Voltage Levels (3.4v, 3.8v and 4.2v)



650mAh Battery Capacity



Micro USB charging



Learn more Yocan Armor Plus vape pen information, please visit Yocan.com

