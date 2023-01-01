About this product
Yocan Armor Plus vape pen Black version is a compact way to vaporizer anywhere you are. This Yocan device indicator light feedback lets you know what the voltage you have setted. And it is hard to imagine breaking its alloy zinc body.
Vaping Yocan Armor Plus Wherever You Want To
The Yocan Armor Plus is discrete enough to get a distanced solo sesh off at your favorite park. And light enough to take with you on a hike up a mountain or a walk down the stairs to your couch. Related Post: Yocan Armor Plus review post
Main Features:
Functional Coil Cap
Featured 3 Voltage Levels (3.4v, 3.8v and 4.2v)
650mAh Battery Capacity
Micro USB charging
Learn more Yocan Armor Plus vape pen information, please visit Yocan.com
About this brand
Yocan® Official
Yocan.com Official MFG based in China. Stop smoking, and enjoy health vaping with Yocan® vape pen devices.
Yocan Technology Co., Ltd is a leading healthy vaporizer manufacturer and exporter from Shenzhen area of China.
We promote a healthy lifestyle by connecting wholesaler to retailers and customers, strive to promote not only an elevate way of smoking, but also thinking and living. Each model is designed by our professional R&D team considering eliminating harmful toxins otherwise consumed. Top-level craftsmanship and quality standards applied by Yocan undoubtedly make our product's first choice in the e-cig industry.
OEM and ODM service are warmly welcome. Smoke less, vape more! Wholesale: info@yocantech.com.
