Yocan Evolve Apple Green vape pen offers the best vaping experience, with our quality and affordable vapes.



Yocan Evolve 2020 version is one of the best portable vaporizers in 2020 vaping market. With safety in mind, this handheld vaporizer is equipped with a 10 sec auto-shutoff feature.



You can use the quartz dual coil atomizer for a particularly smooth hit. This atomizer contains dual quartz rods coils. Quartz takes longer to heat up than ceramic, which is why it produces effortless hits. By including quartz dual coil atomizer, this vape kit gives you more freedom of choice.

Yocan Evolve 2020 Version vaporizer pen with quartz dual coil, built-in silicon jar and micro USB port.

Fast and full of new features, the latest version of Yocan Evolve makes vaping easier than ever.



Features:

510 Threaded

Dual Quartz Rods

Micro USB Charging Port

No Wicks, Glues, or Dyes

High Grade Paint Finish



Learn more Yocan Evolve 2020 version Apple Green information, please visit YocanTech.com

