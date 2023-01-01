About this product
Yocan Evolve Black 2020 version is discrete yet powerful, versatile yet easy to use. It's a stylish and ultra-portable vaporizer. Yocan Evolve portable vaporizer has a sleek design and great performance. Its an upgrade over the previous with a more colorful battery, comes with 6 new colors. Quartz dual coil vaporizer pen with built-in silicon jar and micro USB port. This device contains every features for which current people are looking for.
Evolve Features:
Fast USB charging.
Easy to use: QDC coil
Dual Quartz Atomizer
Compact Design
Functional Coil Cap
Leak-Proof Chamber
Learn more Yocan Evolve on YocanTech.com
Evolve Features:
Fast USB charging.
Easy to use: QDC coil
Dual Quartz Atomizer
Compact Design
Functional Coil Cap
Leak-Proof Chamber
Learn more Yocan Evolve on YocanTech.com
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Yocan® Official
Yocan.com Official MFG based in China. Stop smoking, and enjoy health vaping with Yocan® vape pen devices.
Yocan Technology Co., Ltd is a leading healthy vaporizer manufacturer and exporter from Shenzhen area of China.
We promote a healthy lifestyle by connecting wholesaler to retailers and customers, strive to promote not only an elevate way of smoking, but also thinking and living. Each model is designed by our professional R&D team considering eliminating harmful toxins otherwise consumed. Top-level craftsmanship and quality standards applied by Yocan undoubtedly make our product's first choice in the e-cig industry.
OEM and ODM service are warmly welcome. Smoke less, vape more! Wholesale: info@yocantech.com.
Yocan Technology Co., Ltd is a leading healthy vaporizer manufacturer and exporter from Shenzhen area of China.
We promote a healthy lifestyle by connecting wholesaler to retailers and customers, strive to promote not only an elevate way of smoking, but also thinking and living. Each model is designed by our professional R&D team considering eliminating harmful toxins otherwise consumed. Top-level craftsmanship and quality standards applied by Yocan undoubtedly make our product's first choice in the e-cig industry.
OEM and ODM service are warmly welcome. Smoke less, vape more! Wholesale: info@yocantech.com.