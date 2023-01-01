About this product
You are gonna fall in love with Yocan evolve plus the 2020 version. It’s perfect for you on the go or working with its pocket-size body. No more dissatisfaction with the tastes because it will bring you the best vape experience with its 1100mah battery and Evolve plus coils. You will notice the points that make millions of people become lovers after owning one.
Brand Yocan
Model name Yocan Evolve Plus 2020 version
Market direction for Concentrate
Material Pure metal with quartz coils
Technology QDC( Quartz Dual Coils ) technology
Color Black, Silver, Sakura Pink, Champagne Gold, Apple Green, Azure Green
Thread Standard 510 thread
Battery 1100mah
Weight 210g
Specially service OEM, ODM
Package content
1*Evolve Plus atomizer
1*Evolve Plus battery
1*Extra quartz dual coils
1*Pick tool
1*Micro USB cable
Get more on Yocan Official website: www.yocan.com
About this brand
Yocan® Official
Yocan.com Official MFG based in China. Stop smoking, and enjoy health vaping with Yocan® vape pen devices.
Yocan Technology Co., Ltd is a leading healthy vaporizer manufacturer and exporter from Shenzhen area of China.
We promote a healthy lifestyle by connecting wholesaler to retailers and customers, strive to promote not only an elevate way of smoking, but also thinking and living. Each model is designed by our professional R&D team considering eliminating harmful toxins otherwise consumed. Top-level craftsmanship and quality standards applied by Yocan undoubtedly make our product's first choice in the e-cig industry.
OEM and ODM service are warmly welcome. Smoke less, vape more! Wholesale: info@yocantech.com.
