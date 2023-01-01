About this product
The Yocan Evolve Plus 2020 version is a step up for the Yocan Tech team. Yocan Evolve Plus Concentrate Vaporizer pen boasts both an dual quartz coil and an ceramic donut for superior life span, unrivaled vapor production and incredible flavor. From flavor to vapor production, Yocan Evolve Plus Vaporizer pen is just that good.
As will all of Yocan vape pens, this device also have a metal body, and comes with two types of coil, QDC and ceramic coil. Both of them are use 510 threaded connect with the Evolve Plus battery. It has a functional coil cap that prevent the thick oil from leaking out and also keep hot away from mouthpiece. This device is only 4.7 inches tall and easily fits right in your pocket. The battery life is average for this type of wax vape pen allowing you to get many sessions in a day. It’s the idea vape pen for on-the-go needs.
Main Features:
Built-In Concentrate Jar
Chamber/oven material:
Ceramic
Quartz
Delivery Method: Direct
Size: 120 x 19 mm
Recharge Time: 180 min
Battery capacity: 1100 mAh
Learn more Yocan Evolve Plus information please visit YocanTech.com
About this brand
Yocan® Official
Yocan.com Official MFG based in China. Stop smoking, and enjoy health vaping with Yocan® vape pen devices.
Yocan Technology Co., Ltd is a leading healthy vaporizer manufacturer and exporter from Shenzhen area of China.
We promote a healthy lifestyle by connecting wholesaler to retailers and customers, strive to promote not only an elevate way of smoking, but also thinking and living. Each model is designed by our professional R&D team considering eliminating harmful toxins otherwise consumed. Top-level craftsmanship and quality standards applied by Yocan undoubtedly make our product's first choice in the e-cig industry.
OEM and ODM service are warmly welcome. Smoke less, vape more! Wholesale: info@yocantech.com.
