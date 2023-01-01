About this product
The Yocan Evolve Plus XL Vaporizer Champagne Gold 2020 version kit is comprised of the pen, atomizer and mouthpiece. The Evolve Plus XL 2020 version comes in 6 new stylish colors. The coil and atomizer are also sold separately, and you also can buy an evolve plus XL battery if you have the atomizer.
The Evolve Plus XL is the well-know vaporizer from Yocan, a button operated vape pen. It's a top-of-the-line vaporizer pen on 2020 vape market. The Yocan Evolve Plus XL is built-in 1400 mAh rechargeable battery.
Main Features:
Next-Generation Vaporizer
Ultra-Compact Design
Medical Grade Material Construction
QUAD Quartz Coil Atomizer
Powerful 1400 mAh Battery
Removable Magnetic Mouthpiece
Micro-USB Pass Through Charging
Learn more Yocan Evolve Plus XL information, please visit YocanTech.com
About this brand
Yocan® Official
Yocan.com Official MFG based in China. Stop smoking, and enjoy health vaping with Yocan® vape pen devices.
Yocan Technology Co., Ltd is a leading healthy vaporizer manufacturer and exporter from Shenzhen area of China.
We promote a healthy lifestyle by connecting wholesaler to retailers and customers, strive to promote not only an elevate way of smoking, but also thinking and living. Each model is designed by our professional R&D team considering eliminating harmful toxins otherwise consumed. Top-level craftsmanship and quality standards applied by Yocan undoubtedly make our product's first choice in the e-cig industry.
OEM and ODM service are warmly welcome. Smoke less, vape more! Wholesale: info@yocantech.com.
