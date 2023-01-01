About this product
The HIT ultra high-end portable vaporizer pen is another vape pen-like design vaporizer device from Yocan Tech. Yocan HIT is very compact, and you can carry it on-the-go. It is very differ from the most of standard box mod. The Yocan HIT Dry Herb Vaporizer have a clear OLED screen. Most of the necessary information display on this screen, for example, the temperature, vape session and the battery status.
Main Feature:
Magnetic Mouthpiece
Temperature Range: 200℉ – 480℉
Battery Capacity: 1400mAh
OLED Screen: Timer / Setting Temp / Power / Current Temp
Heating Chamber: Ceramic with the Embedded Heating Element
Learn more Yocan HIT on YocanTech.com
About this brand
Yocan® Official
Yocan.com Official MFG based in China. Stop smoking, and enjoy health vaping with Yocan® vape pen devices.
Yocan Technology Co., Ltd is a leading healthy vaporizer manufacturer and exporter from Shenzhen area of China.
We promote a healthy lifestyle by connecting wholesaler to retailers and customers, strive to promote not only an elevate way of smoking, but also thinking and living. Each model is designed by our professional R&D team considering eliminating harmful toxins otherwise consumed. Top-level craftsmanship and quality standards applied by Yocan undoubtedly make our product's first choice in the e-cig industry.
OEM and ODM service are warmly welcome. Smoke less, vape more! Wholesale: info@yocantech.com.
