The Yocan HIT has a 1400mAh built-in battery. As some as most other latest vaporizers, featured a Type-c fast charging port, the fully charge time just need to 50 min.

Yocan HIT featured a magnetic mouthpiece, to make it’s easier to use when you reload material.



Compact

Yocan HIT is compact, discreet, portable and functional, proving to be the most effective handheld vape on the market.

And it fits into the palm of your hand, the best compact vape.



Temperature Control

The Yocan HIT designed with a wide temperature range, from 200°F to 480°F. It’s the most widely temperature range on the vape market. Some new vape user want to lower temperature, and some advanced users will set higher temperature to heating the material faster.



Yocan HIT Features:



117×23 mm

Conduction Oven

Smart Vibration Reminder

USB-C Charging

Magnetic Mouthpiece

Temperature Range: 200℉ – 480℉

Battery Capacity: 1400mah



Learn more Yocan HIT information, please visit Yocan.com

