The Yocan Lit Twist Vape Pen Blue Version is a latest premium vape pen from Yocan Tech. The heating element is formed with QDC technology, as same as Yocan Evolve Plus coil. It help preserve tasty flavor in every draw, no matter you are a newbie or advance vaper. The Yocan Lit featured a 400mAh rechargeable battery, charge via micro USB port. This powerful, long lasting battery allow your all day vaping anywhere and anytime. The lighter shape make this device very special, and small size maker sure you get a good hit every time you use it.



The Yocan Lit Twist Vape Pen Blue Version Preserve Tasty Flavor In Every Draw.



Main Features:



On the go Twist Vape Pen

Preheat function 1.8V

Twist Variable Voltage: 1.8V-4.2V

Micro USB Charging

Battery Status Indicator Light

QDC Technology

Include Extra Magnetic Adapter

400mAh built-in battery

Learn more Yocan LIT vape pen information, please visit YocanTech.com

Show more