Yocan alway bings best vape pen to the vape market. Yocan LIT is design for concentrate, and also can be compatible with most 510 thread cartridges.



The Yocan LIT vapor quality is relatively smooth and satisfying, and can actually be changed by selecting a different voltage level.



The biggest advantage of Yocan LIT twist vape is its ability to customize your sessions. You can change the three preset voltage levels by triple clicking the fire button.



Main Features:



Dimension: 19x97x27mm



On the go Twist Vape Pen



Preheat function 1.8V



Twist Variable Voltage: 1.8V-4.2V



Micro USB Charging



Battery Status Indicator Light



QDC Technology



Include Extra Magnetic Adapter



400mAh built-in battery



Multiple colors available



Single Button Operation



Learn more Yocan LIT features, please visit Yocan official site Yocan.com

Show more