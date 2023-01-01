About this product
Can't Take Your Eyes Off This Yocan Orbit.
The Yocan Orbit is a powerful wax vaporizer that is easy to use and takes pen dabbing to a whole new level. The Yocan Orbit is a uniquely designed wax pen featuring a glass mouthpiece with a vertex airflow system, 10 second pre-heat, 3 pre-set heat settings, a 1700mAh. Yocan Orbit Vape Pen Quartz Balls Coil is a revolutionary wax vaporizer that features portable terp balls made from.
Features:
Spinning Quartz Terp Pearls
Vaporizer for Wax Concentrates
Discreet and Convenient
Next-Generation 1700mAh Long Battery Life
Fast USB Type C Charging Compatible
Stable and Consistent Heat Production and Vaporization
Several Sessions with a Single Charge
2.5 Hours Charging Time
Variable Voltage (3.4V, 3.7V, 4.0V)
LED Light Indicator
10-Second Preheat Feature (3.4V)
Adjustable Temperature
Quartz Coilless Cups
Ensures Efficient Wax Consumption
Boosts Flavor from Concentrates
Mouthpiece with Spin Cap for Improved Airflow
Stainless Steel Case
Decreased Weight but Improved Sturdiness
Learn more details, please visit Yocan.com
About this brand
Yocan® Official
Yocan.com Official MFG based in China. Stop smoking, and enjoy health vaping with Yocan® vape pen devices.
Yocan Technology Co., Ltd is a leading healthy vaporizer manufacturer and exporter from Shenzhen area of China.
We promote a healthy lifestyle by connecting wholesaler to retailers and customers, strive to promote not only an elevate way of smoking, but also thinking and living. Each model is designed by our professional R&D team considering eliminating harmful toxins otherwise consumed. Top-level craftsmanship and quality standards applied by Yocan undoubtedly make our product's first choice in the e-cig industry.
OEM and ODM service are warmly welcome. Smoke less, vape more! Wholesale: info@yocantech.com.
