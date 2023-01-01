About this product
Yocan Rex Portable Vaporizer Kit Black Version e-nail is an nice electronic concentrate vaporizer.
Yocan Rex Portable Vaporizer Kit Black Version features include the 1400mAh battery capacity, the variable voltage setting, and its ability to work with a wide range of bongs and water pipes. Yocan promises that the Rex is a device you will love and will cater to the needs of both recreational and medical consumers.
The unit fit 14mm/18mm glass attachment that connects to water pipes and bongs.
Yocan Rex Portable Vaporizer Kit Black Version has a USB-C charging port for charging.
Features:
1400mAh battery
Variable voltage setting
Fit 14mm/18mm glass attachment
USB-C charging port
Learn more Yocan Rex information, please visit Yocan.com
About this brand
Yocan® Official
Yocan.com Official MFG based in China. Stop smoking, and enjoy health vaping with Yocan® vape pen devices.
Yocan Technology Co., Ltd is a leading healthy vaporizer manufacturer and exporter from Shenzhen area of China.
We promote a healthy lifestyle by connecting wholesaler to retailers and customers, strive to promote not only an elevate way of smoking, but also thinking and living. Each model is designed by our professional R&D team considering eliminating harmful toxins otherwise consumed. Top-level craftsmanship and quality standards applied by Yocan undoubtedly make our product's first choice in the e-cig industry.
OEM and ODM service are warmly welcome. Smoke less, vape more! Wholesale: info@yocantech.com.
