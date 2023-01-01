About this product
The Stix is possibly the smallest vape pen-style device on the market 2020. This Yocan device is operated by one button with adjustable temperature in three presets with corresponding LED colors. The button of Yocan Stix vape pen is responsive and clicky.
Multiple protections available for charging, over current, under voltage.
Yocan Stix Smallest Pen-style Vape Device
The three preset voltage levels and color coding:
Red: Low
Green: Medium
Blue: Hight
Main Features:
Oil Capacity: 0.6ml
Variable Voltage
Micro-USB Charging
Battery Capacity: 350mAh
Battery Charging Type: Micro-USB
Learn more this item features, please visit https://www.yocan.com/featured_item/stix
About this brand
Yocan® Official
Yocan.com Official MFG based in China. Stop smoking, and enjoy health vaping with Yocan® vape pen devices.
Yocan Technology Co., Ltd is a leading healthy vaporizer manufacturer and exporter from Shenzhen area of China.
We promote a healthy lifestyle by connecting wholesaler to retailers and customers, strive to promote not only an elevate way of smoking, but also thinking and living. Each model is designed by our professional R&D team considering eliminating harmful toxins otherwise consumed. Top-level craftsmanship and quality standards applied by Yocan undoubtedly make our product's first choice in the e-cig industry.
OEM and ODM service are warmly welcome. Smoke less, vape more! Wholesale: info@yocantech.com.
