About this product
Yocan is one of the top player in the vape industry. We bings a unique vape which is patented design to the market of North America, it's the Yocan UNI Box Mod. This device is universal mod vaporizer solution for on the go, and compatible with all cartridges, provide all customization for your vaping. It maximizes the effectiveness of flavour.
Yocan UNI, an outstanding invention devoted to crossing the limits of the existing Mod devices.
The most important feature is that the Yocan UNI can adapt to any oil cartridge of any type, size, and length in the market. With micro USB fast charge, it only takes 50mins to be fully charged. It's an awesome press-to-fire with the firing mechanism.
Main Features:
On the go Vape Mod
Adapt to 510 Thread Cartridge
Patented Design
Compact Design
10 Stylish Colors
650mAh Battery
Micro USB charge
Learn more Yocan UNI information, please visit YocanTech.com
About this brand
Yocan® Official
Yocan.com Official MFG based in China. Stop smoking, and enjoy health vaping with Yocan® vape pen devices.
Yocan Technology Co., Ltd is a leading healthy vaporizer manufacturer and exporter from Shenzhen area of China.
We promote a healthy lifestyle by connecting wholesaler to retailers and customers, strive to promote not only an elevate way of smoking, but also thinking and living. Each model is designed by our professional R&D team considering eliminating harmful toxins otherwise consumed. Top-level craftsmanship and quality standards applied by Yocan undoubtedly make our product's first choice in the e-cig industry.
OEM and ODM service are warmly welcome. Smoke less, vape more! Wholesale: info@yocantech.com.
