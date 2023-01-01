About this product
Yocan UNI Matt Gold Version comes with 10 pre-heat function. The Yocan UNI gives the things you have come to expect from Yocan including a big, built-in 650mAh battery with Micro-USB charging.
It match the long list of atomizers it is compatible with. And 510 magnetic adapter screws onto the bottom of your cartridge to magnetically attach it to your Yocan UNI Matt Gold Version battery.
Features:
ease of use
built-in 650mAh battery
10 pre-heat function
3 voltage levels: 3.4V | 3.8V | 4.2V
fit all 510 cartridges
Find information about the UNI Matt Gold Box Mod from YocanTech.com
About this brand
Yocan® Official
Yocan.com Official MFG based in China. Stop smoking, and enjoy health vaping with Yocan® vape pen devices.
Yocan Technology Co., Ltd is a leading healthy vaporizer manufacturer and exporter from Shenzhen area of China.
We promote a healthy lifestyle by connecting wholesaler to retailers and customers, strive to promote not only an elevate way of smoking, but also thinking and living. Each model is designed by our professional R&D team considering eliminating harmful toxins otherwise consumed. Top-level craftsmanship and quality standards applied by Yocan undoubtedly make our product's first choice in the e-cig industry.
OEM and ODM service are warmly welcome. Smoke less, vape more! Wholesale: info@yocantech.com.
