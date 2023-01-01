The Yocan UNI boasts premium compatible capabilities you’d be hard pressed to find in the average essential oil box mod. Yocan Tech is a leading manufacturer in engineering advanced vaporizers, setting new standards in aesthetics, portability, functionality, and user experience. Through proprietary research and development, as well as collaborations with influencer in Yocan Evolve Plus vape pen, box mod, pod system and atomizer, Yocan is transforming the vaping experience and leading the movement to bring vaping traditions to the 21st century.



What compact vape device are you waiting for on the go? Get yours Yocan UNI today!



Main Features:

Fits virtually all 510 thread cartridges

Brand New Patented Design

Three preset Voltage Levels (3.4V, 3.8V, 4.2V)

Universal Box Mod & Oil Level Window

Compact and portable, discreet design, lightweight,

650mAh Battery Capacity

Adjustable Chamber Height And Width

Effectiveness

10 second preheat option (Two clicks for automatic preheat)



Yocan UNI is available now on YocanTech.com

