Patented design, you will like this amazing Yocan UNI vape box mod. The Yocan UNI is a universal portable box mod that will work with any oil atomizer. Yocan Uni Vape Box Mod is the most exciting thing to happen in the oil consumption scene.
Yocan UNI uses a patented design with two types of adjustments. So the UNI Mod can be customized to fit all cartridges on the vaping market, regardless of size and length.
Features:
Fits virtually all 510 thread cartridges
Brand New Patented Design
Three preset Voltage Levels (3.4V, 3.8V, 4.2V)
Universal Box Mod & Oil Level Window
Compact and portable, discreet design, lightweight,
650mAh Battery Capacity
510-Threaded Magnetic Connection
Adjustable Chamber Height And Width
Effectiveness
10 second preheat option (Two clicks for automatic preheat)
easily fits in the palm of your hand
fits easily in your pocket
High protection value for your cartridges,
Micro USB Charging
Dimensions: 3″ (H) x 1.3″ (W) x 1″ (D)
More detail: YocanTech.com
About this brand
Yocan® Official
Yocan.com Official MFG based in China. Stop smoking, and enjoy health vaping with Yocan® vape pen devices.
Yocan Technology Co., Ltd is a leading healthy vaporizer manufacturer and exporter from Shenzhen area of China.
We promote a healthy lifestyle by connecting wholesaler to retailers and customers, strive to promote not only an elevate way of smoking, but also thinking and living. Each model is designed by our professional R&D team considering eliminating harmful toxins otherwise consumed. Top-level craftsmanship and quality standards applied by Yocan undoubtedly make our product's first choice in the e-cig industry.
OEM and ODM service are warmly welcome. Smoke less, vape more! Wholesale: info@yocantech.com.
