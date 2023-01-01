About this product
The Vane is a new portable vaporizer from Yocan Tech. It’s simple to use, plus its small and lightweight size (80*30*20mm) make it easy to carry. The Yocan Vane portable vaporizer comes with a 1100mAh battery with a type-c charge port. And a comfortable magnetic mouthpiece.
The Yocan Vane featured a big ceramic heating chamber. It incorporates a clever design that helps disperse the hot vapor into a more comfortable and flavorful hit, even at higher temps. And in typical high-end vaping fashion, the Vane come with a magnetic mouthpiece. https://vape.lab-ch.com/yocan-vane-portable-vaporizer-providing-flavorful-hit/
Main Features:
OLED Screen: Timer / Setting Temp / Power / Current Temp
Short-Circuit Protection
Low Voltage Protection
High-Temperature Protection
Low/High Resistance Protection
Precision temp control
Produces Top Quality Vapor
Conduction Heating
Simple to use
Long-lasting battery
Lightweight
Even heating
Strong effects
Decent flavor and vapor
Nicely designed mouthpiece
Learn more Yocan Vane information on YocanTech.com
About this brand
Yocan® Official
Yocan.com Official MFG based in China. Stop smoking, and enjoy health vaping with Yocan® vape pen devices.
Yocan Technology Co., Ltd is a leading healthy vaporizer manufacturer and exporter from Shenzhen area of China.
We promote a healthy lifestyle by connecting wholesaler to retailers and customers, strive to promote not only an elevate way of smoking, but also thinking and living. Each model is designed by our professional R&D team considering eliminating harmful toxins otherwise consumed. Top-level craftsmanship and quality standards applied by Yocan undoubtedly make our product's first choice in the e-cig industry.
OEM and ODM service are warmly welcome. Smoke less, vape more! Wholesale: info@yocantech.com.
