The Vane handheld vaporizer is powered by Yocan. This device boasts a ceramic heating element, plus the conduction chamber it deliver delicious and thick vape flavor. Read on find out how big performance the Yocan Vane vaporizer comes with.



At first glance Yocan Vane Dry Vaporizer Silver Version looks a USB flash drive. The Yocan Vane comes with a rechargeable 1100mAh battery, and fully charged within 1 hours. Allow you spend more time enjoying and less time waiting charging. It is the Perfect & Powerful & Small Vaporizer with BIG performance.



The Yocan Vane featured an enhanced user experience with magnetic mouthpiece. It's cool design for on the go.



Main Features:



Heats up quickly

Temperature Control

Capacity long-life 1100mAh batteries

High-quality components

Portable and sleek

Produces thick vapor

Easy to use – no complicated user manual needed

Maintenance-free

Type C USB charging port



