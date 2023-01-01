About this product
Yocan X concentrate vaporizer combines the advanced QDC heating technology with discreet vape pen style construction.
Inside the Yocan X Green version cartridge heating chamber have dual quartz coils. Consider it’s small size, fully fits your palm. You can easy vaping Yocan X anytime and anywhere.
This device is an one-button activation pod system, the light indicator surrounding the fire button that allow you easily monitor your voltage settings at a glance. Each time when you hit the fir button three times, the indicator light color will change, to show the current output voltage. Yocan X Green version Source: https://www.yocantech.com/featured_item/yocan-x
Main Features:
Removable Mouthpiece
Easy to Use One Button Controls
Click Five Times to Power Device On/Off
Click Three Times to Change Voltage Setting
Click Two Times to Activate Preheat Mode
Light Indicator (3.4V white, 3.8V Blue, 4.2V green)
Learn more Yocan X information, please visit YocanTech.com
Inside the Yocan X Green version cartridge heating chamber have dual quartz coils. Consider it’s small size, fully fits your palm. You can easy vaping Yocan X anytime and anywhere.
This device is an one-button activation pod system, the light indicator surrounding the fire button that allow you easily monitor your voltage settings at a glance. Each time when you hit the fir button three times, the indicator light color will change, to show the current output voltage. Yocan X Green version Source: https://www.yocantech.com/featured_item/yocan-x
Main Features:
Removable Mouthpiece
Easy to Use One Button Controls
Click Five Times to Power Device On/Off
Click Three Times to Change Voltage Setting
Click Two Times to Activate Preheat Mode
Light Indicator (3.4V white, 3.8V Blue, 4.2V green)
Learn more Yocan X information, please visit YocanTech.com
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Yocan® Official
Yocan.com Official MFG based in China. Stop smoking, and enjoy health vaping with Yocan® vape pen devices.
Yocan Technology Co., Ltd is a leading healthy vaporizer manufacturer and exporter from Shenzhen area of China.
We promote a healthy lifestyle by connecting wholesaler to retailers and customers, strive to promote not only an elevate way of smoking, but also thinking and living. Each model is designed by our professional R&D team considering eliminating harmful toxins otherwise consumed. Top-level craftsmanship and quality standards applied by Yocan undoubtedly make our product's first choice in the e-cig industry.
OEM and ODM service are warmly welcome. Smoke less, vape more! Wholesale: info@yocantech.com.
Yocan Technology Co., Ltd is a leading healthy vaporizer manufacturer and exporter from Shenzhen area of China.
We promote a healthy lifestyle by connecting wholesaler to retailers and customers, strive to promote not only an elevate way of smoking, but also thinking and living. Each model is designed by our professional R&D team considering eliminating harmful toxins otherwise consumed. Top-level craftsmanship and quality standards applied by Yocan undoubtedly make our product's first choice in the e-cig industry.
OEM and ODM service are warmly welcome. Smoke less, vape more! Wholesale: info@yocantech.com.