Yocan Zen Dab Pen Vaporizer Upgraded Version C4-De Coil

by Yocan® Official
THC —CBD —
About this product

Magnetic mouthpiece design portable rechargeable dab pen
Three-speed controllable voltage adjustment Yocan Zen dab pen vaporizer
650 mAh battery capacity, standby time up to a whole day, fully charged in just 1.5 hours
Upgraded version of C4-DE coil, using Ceramic & Diatomaceous Earth Coil, can generate a huge amount of steam in 3 seconds
7 colors available High quality Yocan Zen electric dab pen

About this brand

Yocan® Official
Yocan.com Official MFG based in China. Stop smoking, and enjoy health vaping with Yocan® vape pen devices.
Yocan Technology Co., Ltd is a leading healthy vaporizer manufacturer and exporter from Shenzhen area of China.

We promote a healthy lifestyle by connecting wholesaler to retailers and customers, strive to promote not only an elevate way of smoking, but also thinking and living. Each model is designed by our professional R&D team considering eliminating harmful toxins otherwise consumed. Top-level craftsmanship and quality standards applied by Yocan undoubtedly make our product's first choice in the e-cig industry.

OEM and ODM service are warmly welcome. Smoke less, vape more! Wholesale: info@yocantech.com.
