BUGATTI B50 - BUBBA KUSH - INDICA

by Zaleaf
IndicaTHC 17%CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product

Model: B50 | 5ML | THC-A Blend Elevate your vaping experience with the Model BT, where capacity meets craftsmanship. This device offers a generous 5ml reservoir for your preferred THC blend, ensuring long-lasting enjoyment between refills. Whether you're in the mood for the cerebral kick of Amnesia Haze or the sugary notes of Candy Land, the BT has you covered. Made for experienced users, the BT combines function with finesse, featuring a sleek design that embodies both style and substance. With its clear digital display, you're always in control, easily monitoring your usage at a glance.

About this strain

Bubba Kush, also known as "BK," "Bubba," and "Bubba OG Kush" is an indica marijuana strain that has gained notoriety in the US and beyond for its heavy tranquilizing effects. Sweet hashish flavors with subtle notes of chocolate and coffee come through on the exhale, delighting the palate as powerful relaxation takes over. From head to toe, muscles ease with heaviness as dreamy euphoria blankets the mind, crushing stress while bringing happy moods. Bubba Kush exhibits a distinctive, bulky bud structure with hues that range from forest green to pale purple.

Bubba’s stocky plant stature and bulky bud structure suggest Afghani descent, but its genetic origins aren’t certain. The breeder whom this strain was named after states that Bubba Kush emerged just after 1996, when an OG Kush pollinated an unknown indica strain obtained in New Orleans. The mother plant was supposedly Northern Lights, but the genetically ambiguous indica was simply called “Bubba.” Bubba Kush has flourished from its California roots ever since.

 

About this brand

Zaleaf is the premier destination for all your cannabis and CBD needs. Our mission is to provide our Global community with top-quality, natural products that promote wellness and relaxation, all while staying true to our roots and values. At Zaleaf, we offer a wide range of options to suit every lifestyle and preference. From edible gummies to pre-rolls and vapes, we have something for everyone. Our products are made with the highest quality ingredients, including cannabis, kratom, delta-9, THC-P, THC-V, delta-8 and more, to deliver the most effective results your searching for.
