BUGATTI B50 - GELATO - HYBRID

by Zaleaf
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
About this product

Gelato: A creamy, dessert-like flavor with a sweet and fruity finish.

Model: B50 | 5ML | THC-A Blend Elevate your vaping experience with the Model BT, where capacity meets craftsmanship. This device offers a generous 5ml reservoir for your preferred THC blend, ensuring long-lasting enjoyment between refills. Whether you're in the mood for the cerebral kick of Amnesia Haze or the sugary notes of Candy Land, the BT has you covered. Made for experienced users, the BT combines function with finesse, featuring a sleek design that embodies both style and substance. With its clear digital display, you're always in control, easily monitoring your usage at a glance.

About this strain

Gelato, also known as "Larry Bird" and "Gelato #42" is an evenly-balanced hybrid marijuana strain made from a crossing of Sunset Sherbet and Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies. With its balance of indica & sativa, this strain produces a euphoric high accompanied by strong feelings of relaxation. Consumers who have smoked Gelato say the effects of the strain come on quickly. You'll be left feeling numb to pain, relaxed, but mentally stimulated and productive. As far as potency goes, Gelato boasts a THC level of 21%, making it an ideal choice for medical marijuana patients seeking relief for pain, fatigue, and insomnia. Novice consumers may want to approach this THC powerhouse with caution, but those armed with a high THC tolerance will delight in the heavy-handed effects this strain offers. In terms of taste, Gelato is sweet and features fruity and creamy flavors and aromas. According to growers, this strain produces buds that bloom in dark purple hues and are illuminated by fiery orange hairs and a shiny white coating of crystal resin. The average price per gram of Gelato is $12. Because Gelato has reached a legendary status among cannabis connoisseurs, it comes as no surprise it's been used to make a variety of other high-quality Gelato strains, including Gelato #3, Gelato #33, Gelato #41, and Gelato #45.

About this brand

Zaleaf
Zaleaf is the premier destination for all your cannabis and CBD needs. Our mission is to provide our Global community with top-quality, natural products that promote wellness and relaxation, all while staying true to our roots and values. At Zaleaf, we offer a wide range of options to suit every lifestyle and preference. From edible gummies to pre-rolls and vapes, we have something for everyone. Our products are made with the highest quality ingredients, including cannabis, kratom, delta-9, THC-P, THC-V, delta-8 and more, to deliver the most effective results your searching for.
