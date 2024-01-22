Chocolate Chip Cookies THC-A + THC-P 10,000mg

by Zaleaf
THC —CBD —
About this product

Offers a one-of-a-kind experience for those seeking a blend of gourmet taste and therapeutic benefits. Crafted with precision and care, our brownies are infused with a combination of THC-A, THC-P, and premium mushrooms, curated to elevate your senses and soothe your soul.

Unmatched Quality: we prioritize quality above all else. Our brownies are made using the finest ingredients sourced from trusted suppliers. Each batch undergoes rigorous testing to ensure potency, consistency, and safety.

Innovative Formulation: We take pride in our innovative approach to crafting edibles. By combining THC-A and THC-P with premium mushrooms, we’ve created a unique blend that offers a spectrum of benefits, from relaxation to heightened creativity.
About this brand

Zaleaf
Zaleaf is the premier destination for all your cannabis and CBD needs. Our mission is to provide our Global community with top-quality, natural products that promote wellness and relaxation, all while staying true to our roots and values. At Zaleaf, we offer a wide range of options to suit every lifestyle and preference. From edible gummies to pre-rolls and vapes, we have something for everyone. Our products are made with the highest quality ingredients, including cannabis, kratom, delta-9, THC-P, THC-V, delta-8 and more, to deliver the most effective results your searching for.
