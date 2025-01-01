Chocolate Chip Blondie Bar:



A timeless favorite, now as a vegan, gluten-free, THC-rich treat for a guilt-free pleasure.



Chocolate Chip Blondie Bar by D9-Hi Edibles: A Timeless Treat



Classic Taste with a Cannabinoid Twist:

The Chocolate Chip Blondie Bar combines the beloved taste of chocolate chips with the benefits of 150mg THC and 150mg CBD. This delightful bar is a timeless treat reimagined for the modern age.



Diet-Friendly and Delicious:

Designed to be both vegan and gluten-free, these bars offer a pleasurable experience without dietary restrictions.



Customizable Effects for Individual Preferences:

With 150mg of cannabinoids per serving, enjoy a relaxing effect with a small dose, or an exhilarating sense of euphoria with a larger amount.



Balanced for Enjoyment and Wellbeing:

Indulge in the familiar comfort of chocolate chip blondies while exploring the potential of THC and CBD to enhance your overall sense of happiness and relaxation.

