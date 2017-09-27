Disposable Vape Delta 9 OG Kush Hybrid

by Zaleaf
HybridTHC 25%CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Get it right to your door
Loading...order on brand's website

About this product

The Aventus8 Delta 9 THC disposable vaporizers offer a premium experience in a convenient and portable format. Each vaporizer contains 2 grams of hemp-derived Delta 9 THC, designed to deliver potent and consistent effects. Made with Live Rosin and other high-quality ingredients, these vaporizers are crafted in compliance with strict legal and federal regulations, ensuring a safe and reliable product. Perfect for those seeking discretion and convenience without sacrificing quality, the Aventus8 vaporizers are an excellent choice for enjoying Delta 9 THC anytime, anywhere.

Disposable vape pen capacity: 2 grams (2000 mg)
Contains: Delta 9 and Live Rosin
Charging: USB-C Port: (Not included)
Long lasting rechargeable battery
Farm Bill Compliant
Contains less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC
Third Party Tested

*You must be 21 years or older to purchase this product.

About this strain

OG Kush, also known as "Premium OG Kush," was first cultivated in Florida in the early ‘90s when a marijuana strain from Northern California was supposedly crossed with Chemdawg, Lemon Thai and a Hindu Kush plant from Amsterdam. The result was a hybrid with a unique terpene profile that boasts a complex aroma with notes of fuel, skunk, and spice. OG often refers to “Original Gangster,” or "Ocean Grown" indicating either the strain’s authenticity or intensity. Many people have different names for the acronym, but real OG Kush should smell like lemon-pine-fuel with a high-THC, mixed head and body effect. It's often enjoyed in the back half of the day to ease stress.

The genetic backbone of West Coast cannabis varieties, OG Kush arrived in Los Angeles in 1996 when Matt “Bubba” Berger brought it (along with “The Bubba,” which was later used to create the famed Bubba Kush) from Florida to legendary cultivator Josh D. Since then, OG Kush has become a worldwide staple used to create numerous famous strains like GSC and Headband. There are many different phenotypes of OG Kush weed, including Tahoe OG, SFV OG, and Ghost OG.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Zaleaf
Zaleaf
Shop products
Zaleaf is the premier destination for all your cannabis and CBD needs. Our mission is to provide our Global community with top-quality, natural products that promote wellness and relaxation, all while staying true to our roots and values. At Zaleaf, we offer a wide range of options to suit every lifestyle and preference. From edible gummies to pre-rolls and vapes, we have something for everyone. Our products are made with the highest quality ingredients, including cannabis, kratom, delta-9, THC-P, THC-V, delta-8 and more, to deliver the most effective results your searching for.
Notice a problem?Report this item