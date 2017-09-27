Disposable Vape Delta 9 Strawberry Cough Sativa

by Zaleaf
SativaTHC 19%CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Get it right to your door
Loading...order on brand's website

About this product

The Aventus8 Delta 9 THC disposable vaporizers offer a premium experience in a convenient and portable format. Each vaporizer contains 2 grams of hemp-derived Delta 9 THC, designed to deliver potent and consistent effects. Made with Live Rosin and other high-quality ingredients, these vaporizers are crafted in compliance with strict legal and federal regulations, ensuring a safe and reliable product. Perfect for those seeking discretion and convenience without sacrificing quality, the Aventus8 vaporizers are an excellent choice for enjoying Delta 9 THC anytime, anywhere.

Disposable vape pen capacity: 2 grams (2000 mg)
Contains: Delta 9 and Live Rosin
Charging: USB-C Port: (Not included)
Long lasting rechargeable battery
Farm Bill Compliant
Contains less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC
Third Party Tested

*You must be 21 years or older to purchase this product.

About this strain

Known for its sweet smell of fresh strawberries and an expanding sensation that can make even the most seasoned consumer cough, Strawberry Cough is a potent sativa marijuana strain with mysterious genetic origins. However, Strawberry Cough is thought to be a cross of Haze and Strawberry Fields. The skunky, berry flavors will capture your senses while the cerebral, uplifting effects provide an aura of euphoria that is sure to leave a smile on your face. Strawberry Cough is a great solution in times of elevated stress. 

Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Zaleaf
Zaleaf
Shop products
Zaleaf is the premier destination for all your cannabis and CBD needs. Our mission is to provide our Global community with top-quality, natural products that promote wellness and relaxation, all while staying true to our roots and values. At Zaleaf, we offer a wide range of options to suit every lifestyle and preference. From edible gummies to pre-rolls and vapes, we have something for everyone. Our products are made with the highest quality ingredients, including cannabis, kratom, delta-9, THC-P, THC-V, delta-8 and more, to deliver the most effective results your searching for.
Notice a problem?Report this item