Disposable Vape Delta 9 Super Sour Diesel Sativa

by Zaleaf
SativaTHC 23%CBD —
About this product

The Aventus8 Delta 9 THC disposable vaporizers offer a premium experience in a convenient and portable format. Each vaporizer contains 2 grams of hemp-derived Delta 9 THC, designed to deliver potent and consistent effects. Made with Live Rosin and other high-quality ingredients, these vaporizers are crafted in compliance with strict legal and federal regulations, ensuring a safe and reliable product. Perfect for those seeking discretion and convenience without sacrificing quality, the Aventus8 vaporizers are an excellent choice for enjoying Delta 9 THC anytime, anywhere.

Disposable vape pen capacity: 2 grams (2000 mg)
Contains: Delta 9 and Live Rosin
Charging: USB-C Port: (Not included)
Long lasting rechargeable battery
Farm Bill Compliant
Contains less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC
Third Party Tested

*You must be 21 years or older to purchase this product.

About this strain

Super Sour Diesel, also known as "Super Sour" and "Super Diesel" is a sativa marijuana strain made by crossing Super Silver Haze with Sour Diesel. This strain provides effects that knock out stress and pain while fostering creativity and euphoria. Super Sour Diesel is energizing, which makes it great for daytime use or socializing. This strain is very potent, which means it should be reserved for those with a high THC tolerance, as Super Sour Diesel is known to produce strong cerebral effects that may overpower a novice smoker. Super Sour Diesel is pungent and tastes like fuel when smoked. 

About this brand

Zaleaf
Zaleaf is the premier destination for all your cannabis and CBD needs. Our mission is to provide our Global community with top-quality, natural products that promote wellness and relaxation, all while staying true to our roots and values. At Zaleaf, we offer a wide range of options to suit every lifestyle and preference. From edible gummies to pre-rolls and vapes, we have something for everyone. Our products are made with the highest quality ingredients, including cannabis, kratom, delta-9, THC-P, THC-V, delta-8 and more, to deliver the most effective results your searching for.
