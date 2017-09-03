Disposable Vape Delta 9 Wedding Cake Hybrid

by Zaleaf
HybridTHC 24%CBD —
About this product

The Aventus8 Delta 9 THC disposable vaporizers offer a premium experience in a convenient and portable format. Each vaporizer contains 2 grams of hemp-derived Delta 9 THC, designed to deliver potent and consistent effects. Made with Live Rosin and other high-quality ingredients, these vaporizers are crafted in compliance with strict legal and federal regulations, ensuring a safe and reliable product. Perfect for those seeking discretion and convenience without sacrificing quality, the Aventus8 vaporizers are an excellent choice for enjoying Delta 9 THC anytime, anywhere.

Disposable vape pen capacity: 2 grams (2000 mg)
Contains: Delta 9 and Live Rosin
Charging: USB-C Port: (Not included)
Long lasting rechargeable battery
Farm Bill Compliant
Contains less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC
Third Party Tested

*You must be 21 years or older to purchase this product.

About this strain

Wedding Cake, also known as "Triangle Mints #23," is a potent type of indica-hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Triangle Kush with Animal Mints. Fun fact: In Canada, this strain is known as Pink Cookies. The Wedding Cake strain provides relaxing and euphoric effects that calm the body and mind. This strain yields a rich and tangy flavor profile with undertones of earthy pepper. Medical marijuana patients choose Wedding Cake to help relieve symptoms associated with pain, insomnia and appetite loss. Consumers with a low THC tolerance should enjoy this strain with an extra slice of care due to its high THC content. Wedding Cake has soared in popularity over the years and was named Leafly Strain of the Year in 2019.


About this brand

Zaleaf
Zaleaf is the premier destination for all your cannabis and CBD needs. Our mission is to provide our Global community with top-quality, natural products that promote wellness and relaxation, all while staying true to our roots and values. At Zaleaf, we offer a wide range of options to suit every lifestyle and preference. From edible gummies to pre-rolls and vapes, we have something for everyone. Our products are made with the highest quality ingredients, including cannabis, kratom, delta-9, THC-P, THC-V, delta-8 and more, to deliver the most effective results your searching for.
