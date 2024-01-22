About this product
Angel Cakes, also known as Angel Cake or Angel Food Cake, is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Fire OG and Forum Cut Cookies. Angel Cakes is 19% THC and 1% CBG, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Angel Cakes' effects include feeling energetic, happy, and focused. Medical marijuana patients often choose Angel Cakes when dealing with symptoms associated with PTSD, headaches, and stress. Bred by unknown breeders, Angel Cakes features flavors like honey, vanilla, and flowery. The dominant terpene of this strain is pinene. The average price of Angel Cakes typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Angel Cakes, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.