LIVE ROSIN ANGEL CAKE INDICA TORCH THC-A DISPOSABLE VAPE PEN 2.5G

by Zaleaf
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
Strain rating:
Indulge in heavenly delight with Angel Cake. This ethereal flavor captures the essence of a delicate, fluffy cake infused with notes of vanilla and cream, promising a divine experience that will leave you craving more. Take your disposable hemp enjoyment to the next level with our Live Rosin THC-A blend, ideally accompanied by the Diamond 2.0 device. Meticulously engineered from the ground up, the Diamond 2.0 incorporates three advanced technologies: the Firebug engine, Focus Flow, and Vision+ Display. These breakthroughs effortlessly deliver a consistent, flavorful, and practical experience. Our potent THC-A Rosin blend enhances your journey with optimal THC-A levels, enriched by Delta 9 and natural terpenes. Explore a carefully curated selection of ten flavors designed to provide a complete and flavorful experience with every puff. Experience Live Rosin THC-A and Diamond 2.0. Type: Indica Blend: Live Rosin Blend Main Cannabinoid: THC-a Active Cannabinoid: Delta-8 Device: Diamond 2.0 Capacity: 2.5g Type: Disposable Finish: White Soft Finish Function: Vision+ LED Display, Firebug Engine, Focus Flow, Preheat, Single Button Operation, USB-C Charging

Angel Cakes, also known as Angel Cake or Angel Food Cake, is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Fire OG and Forum Cut Cookies. Angel Cakes is 19% THC and 1% CBG, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Angel Cakes' effects include feeling energetic, happy, and focused. Medical marijuana patients often choose Angel Cakes when dealing with symptoms associated with PTSD, headaches, and stress. Bred by unknown breeders, Angel Cakes features flavors like honey, vanilla, and flowery. The dominant terpene of this strain is pinene. The average price of Angel Cakes typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Angel Cakes, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Zaleaf
Zaleaf is the premier destination for all your cannabis and CBD needs. Our mission is to provide our Global community with top-quality, natural products that promote wellness and relaxation, all while staying true to our roots and values. At Zaleaf, we offer a wide range of options to suit every lifestyle and preference. From edible gummies to pre-rolls and vapes, we have something for everyone. Our products are made with the highest quality ingredients, including cannabis, kratom, delta-9, THC-P, THC-V, delta-8 and more, to deliver the most effective results your searching for.
