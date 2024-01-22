Live Rosin Night Queen Indica Torch THC-A Disposable Vape Pen 2.5g

by Zaleaf
IndicaTHC 16%CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product

Experience the allure of the night with Night Queen, a flavor that combines dark and decadent coca with a touch of mysterious elegance. This enchanting treat is perfect for those who appreciate the finer things in life. Elevate your disposable hemp experience to its peak with our Live Rosin THC-A blend, perfectly complemented by the Diamond 2.0 device. Crafted from the ground up, the Diamond 2.0 incorporates three advanced technologies: the Firebug engine, Focus Flow, and Vision+ Display. These innovations seamlessly deliver a consistent, flavorful, and practical experience. Our potent THC-A Rosin blend enhances your journey with optimal THC-A levels, enriched by Delta 9 and natural terpenes. Explore a curated selection of ten flavors thoughtfully designed to provide a complete and flavorful experience, puff after puff. Discover Live Rosin THC-A and Diamond 2.0. Type: Sativa Blend: Live Rosin Blend Main Cannabinoid: THC-a Active Cannabinoid: Delta-8 Device: Diamond 2.0 Capacity: 2.5g Type: Disposable Finish: White Soft Finish Function: Vision+ LED Display, Firebug Engine, Focus Flow, Preheat, Single Button Operation, USB-C Charging

About this strain

  • STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS

  • Feelings:
  • Negatives:

  • Night Queen effects are mostly calming.

    Night Queen potency is higher THC than average.

Night Queen is an indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between Afghani and an unknown Afghani strain. This strain is 0% sativa and 100% indica. Night Queen is a pure and unhybridized Afghani landrace that was first seen in the 1980s and now making a re-appearance in the Dutch Passion collection. Night Queen is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Night Queen effects include feeling relaxed, sleepy, and happy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Night Queen when dealing with symptoms associated with insomnia, pain, and stress. Bred by Dutch Passion, Night Queen features flavors like citrus, spicy, and kushy. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Night Queen typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Night Queen is a potent and resinous variety that produces long and dense buds of very heavy hitting indica bud. Night Queen can be used sparingly yet still be very effective so your harvest will go a long way. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Night Queen, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

About this brand

Zaleaf
Zaleaf is the premier destination for all your cannabis and CBD needs. Our mission is to provide our Global community with top-quality, natural products that promote wellness and relaxation, all while staying true to our roots and values. At Zaleaf, we offer a wide range of options to suit every lifestyle and preference. From edible gummies to pre-rolls and vapes, we have something for everyone. Our products are made with the highest quality ingredients, including cannabis, kratom, delta-9, THC-P, THC-V, delta-8 and more, to deliver the most effective results your searching for.
