LIVE ROSIN PINEAPPLE FRUZ SATIVA TORCH THC-A DISPOSABLE VAPE PEN 2.5G

by Zaleaf
SativaTHC —CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product

Get ready to embark on a juicy, tropical adventure with Pineapple Fruz. This vibrant flavor bursts with the tangy-sweet essence of ripe pineapples, delivering a refreshing and revitalizing experience with every spoonful. Experience the pinnacle of disposable hemp enjoyment with our Live Rosin THC-A blend, expertly paired with the Diamond 2.0 device. Built from the ground up, the Diamond 2.0 boasts three state-of-the-art technologies: the Firebug engine, Focus Flow, and Vision+ Display. These groundbreaking features seamlessly deliver a consistent, flavorful, and impactful experience. Our potent THC-A Rosin blend enhances your journey with optimal THC-A levels, enriched by Delta 9 and natural terpenes. Dive into a curated selection of ten flavors meticulously designed to provide a complete and flavorful experience, puff after puff. Try Live Rosin THC-A and Diamond 2.0. Type: Sativa Blend: Live Rosin Blend Main Cannabinoid: THC-a Active Cannabinoid: Delta-8 Device: Diamond 2.0 Capacity: 2.5g Type: Disposable Finish: White Soft Finish Function: Vision+ LED Display, Firebug Engine, Focus Flow, Preheat, Single Button Operation, USB-C Charging

About this strain

Pineapple Fruz is a cannabis strain bred by Seed Junky Genetics from a cross of Animal Mints and Zkittlez. Specifically, it's an Animal Mints Bx1 x Z Bx1 where the 'Bx' stands for backcross. Pineapple Fruz has won multiple awards for its gorgeous look, strong, syrupy pineapple flavor, and its powerful sativa hybrid effect. Pineapple Fruz sells in California dispensaries since 2022. Leave a review if you've tried it.

About this brand

Zaleaf
Zaleaf is the premier destination for all your cannabis and CBD needs. Our mission is to provide our Global community with top-quality, natural products that promote wellness and relaxation, all while staying true to our roots and values. At Zaleaf, we offer a wide range of options to suit every lifestyle and preference. From edible gummies to pre-rolls and vapes, we have something for everyone. Our products are made with the highest quality ingredients, including cannabis, kratom, delta-9, THC-P, THC-V, delta-8 and more, to deliver the most effective results your searching for.
