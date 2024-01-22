LIVE ROSIN SOUR GORILLA SATIVA TORCH THC-A DISPOSABLE VAPE PEN 2.5G

by Zaleaf
SativaTHC 19%CBD —
Strain rating:
Buy Here

About this product

Sour Gorilla is the answer for those who crave a bold and intense flavor experience. This electrifying blend combines zesty, sour notes with a hint of wild berry, creating a tantalizing flavor that packs a punch. Embark on a journey of disposable hemp delight with our Live Rosin THC-A blend, thoughtfully complemented by the Diamond 2.0 device. Painstakingly crafted from the ground up, the Diamond 2.0 incorporates three cutting-edge technologies: the Firebug engine, Focus Flow, and Vision+ Display. These innovations seamlessly deliver an unparalleled consistency, flavor, and effects blend. Our potent THC-A Rosin blend enhances your experience with optimal THC-A levels, enriched by Delta 9 and natural terpenes. Explore a specially curated selection of ten flavors designed to provide a rich, full-flavored experience, puff after puff. Experience Live Rosin THC-A and Diamond 2.0. Type: Sativa Blend: Live Rosin Blend Main Cannabinoid: THC-a Active Cannabinoid: Delta-8 Device: Diamond 2.0 Capacity: 2.5g Type: Disposable Finish: White Soft Finish Function: Vision+ LED Display, Firebug Engine, Focus Flow, Preheat, Single Button Operation, USB-C Charging

About this strain

Sour Gorilla, also known as Gorilla Diesel,, is a sativa weed strain made by crossing GG4 and Sour Diesel. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel energetic, creative, and uplifted. Sour Gorilla has 19% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is pinene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Sour Gorilla, before let us know! Leave a review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
write a review

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Zaleaf
Zaleaf
Shop products
Zaleaf is the premier destination for all your cannabis and CBD needs. Our mission is to provide our Global community with top-quality, natural products that promote wellness and relaxation, all while staying true to our roots and values. At Zaleaf, we offer a wide range of options to suit every lifestyle and preference. From edible gummies to pre-rolls and vapes, we have something for everyone. Our products are made with the highest quality ingredients, including cannabis, kratom, delta-9, THC-P, THC-V, delta-8 and more, to deliver the most effective results your searching for.
Notice a problem?Report this item