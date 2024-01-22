Mind Melt Mushroom Blueberry Caps Indica Torch THCA Disposable Vape Pen 3.5g

by Zaleaf
THC —CBD —
About this product

Get ready to be enchanted by the mystical blend of Blueberry Caps, where the sweet allure of ripe blueberries meets the invigorating freshness of mint. It's a flavor experience as relaxed and captivating as a starry night. Join us on a voyage with Mind Melt. Our exclusive blend of THC-A and Mushroom Extract offers 3.5 grams of relaxation that melts away stress. Savor it at your leisure using our popular 3.5g box device, complete with a preheat function. Type: Indica Capacity: 3.5g Blend: Mind Melt Blend Main Cannabinoids: Mushroom extract Infused with THC-A Finish: Black Soft Touch Function: Preheat, Single Button Operation, USB-C Charging

About this strain

About this brand

Zaleaf
Zaleaf is the premier destination for all your cannabis and CBD needs. Our mission is to provide our Global community with top-quality, natural products that promote wellness and relaxation, all while staying true to our roots and values. At Zaleaf, we offer a wide range of options to suit every lifestyle and preference. From edible gummies to pre-rolls and vapes, we have something for everyone. Our products are made with the highest quality ingredients, including cannabis, kratom, delta-9, THC-P, THC-V, delta-8 and more, to deliver the most effective results your searching for.
