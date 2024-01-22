Get ready to be enchanted by the mystical blend of Blueberry Caps, where the sweet allure of ripe blueberries meets the invigorating freshness of mint. It's a flavor experience as relaxed and captivating as a starry night. Join us on a voyage with Mind Melt. Our exclusive blend of THC-A and Mushroom Extract offers 3.5 grams of relaxation that melts away stress. Savor it at your leisure using our popular 3.5g box device, complete with a preheat function. Type: Indica Capacity: 3.5g Blend: Mind Melt Blend Main Cannabinoids: Mushroom extract Infused with THC-A Finish: Black Soft Touch Function: Preheat, Single Button Operation, USB-C Charging
