Mind Melt Mushroom Tropical Trippy Twist Sativa Torch THCA Disposable Vape Pen 3.5g

by Zaleaf
THC —CBD —
Buy Here

About this product

Embark on a journey to paradise with Tropical Trippy Twist, a whirlwind of exotic fruits, and a hint of tropical madness that will leave your taste buds dancing in a tropical trance. Join us in a world of relaxation with Mind Melt. Dive into 3.5 grams of stress-melting bliss through our proprietary THC-A and Mushroom Extract blend. Carry it with you effortlessly using our popular 3.5g box device, equipped with preheating for your convenience. Type: Sativa Capacity: 3.5g Blend: Mind Melt Blend Main Cannabinoids: Mushroom extract Infused with THC-A Finish: Black Soft Touch Function: Preheat, Single Button Operation, USB-C Charging

About this strain

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Zaleaf
Zaleaf
Shop products
Zaleaf is the premier destination for all your cannabis and CBD needs. Our mission is to provide our Global community with top-quality, natural products that promote wellness and relaxation, all while staying true to our roots and values. At Zaleaf, we offer a wide range of options to suit every lifestyle and preference. From edible gummies to pre-rolls and vapes, we have something for everyone. Our products are made with the highest quality ingredients, including cannabis, kratom, delta-9, THC-P, THC-V, delta-8 and more, to deliver the most effective results your searching for.
Notice a problem?Report this item