Indulge in the heavenly sweetness of God's Grapes, a flavor that will transport your taste buds to a divine vineyard of rich, ripe grapes bursting with flavor. Go big or go home; Indulge in 5 grams of our overhauled signature fusion featuring high-quality THC-A, THC-P distillate, combined with Terpenes extracted from Cannabis. Enjoy ease of use with our stylish, tactile Rechargeable Device, wherever you please. Type: Sativa Capacity: 5g Blend: Onyx Blend Main Cannabinoids: THC-A, THC-P Finish: White Soft Touch Function: Preheat, Single Button Operation, USB-C Charging
About this strain
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Zaleaf is the premier destination for all your cannabis and CBD needs. Our mission is to provide our Global community with top-quality, natural products that promote wellness and relaxation, all while staying true to our roots and values. At Zaleaf, we offer a wide range of options to suit every lifestyle and preference. From edible gummies to pre-rolls and vapes, we have something for everyone. Our products are made with the highest quality ingredients, including cannabis, kratom, delta-9, THC-P, THC-V, delta-8 and more, to deliver the most effective results your searching for.