Onyx Green Goblin Sativa Torch THC-A THC-P Disposable Vape Pen 5g

by Zaleaf
SativaTHC 14%CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product

Green Goblin is a mysterious blend of herbal and earthy notes that will awaken your senses and keep you guessing, like a mischievous goblin in the night. Size makes a difference; Relish 5 grams of our updated signature mixture containing top-grade THC-A, THC-P distillate, blended with Cannabis-Derived Terpenes. Experience convenience with our sleek, soft-touch Rechargeable Device, suitable for any location. Type: Sativa Capacity: 5g Blend: Onyx Blend Main Cannabinoids: THC-A, THC-P Finish: White Soft Touch Function: Preheat, Single Button Operation, USB-C Charging

About this strain

Green Goblin is either the family-friendly name of Green Crack or a specific phenotype of the Green Crack plant. Either way, it is most likely a cross of Northern Lights with Skunk #1, but some versions seem to have some diesel mixed in as well. The pungent aroma of the Goblin is overall musky and skunky with hints of that diesel fuel, and the buds will be a forest green with rusty orange hairs. This strong sativa will leave most happy, dreamy, and sometimes creative and extra-alert. The head buzz is coupled with relaxing body effects that continue on even after the mind clears.

About this brand

Logo for the brand Zaleaf
Zaleaf
Zaleaf is the premier destination for all your cannabis and CBD needs. Our mission is to provide our Global community with top-quality, natural products that promote wellness and relaxation, all while staying true to our roots and values. At Zaleaf, we offer a wide range of options to suit every lifestyle and preference. From edible gummies to pre-rolls and vapes, we have something for everyone. Our products are made with the highest quality ingredients, including cannabis, kratom, delta-9, THC-P, THC-V, delta-8 and more, to deliver the most effective results your searching for.
