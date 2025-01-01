Enjoy a burst of fruity goodness with Platinum Blend’s 9 ML disposable vape in Fruit Smash. This vibrant blend features a medley of tropical fruit flavors, offering a refreshing and invigorating vaping experience. Fruit Smash provides a balanced high, combining uplifting and energizing effects with a mild sense of relaxation, making it a versatile choice for any time of day.



Platinum Blend – Disposable Vape 9ML Fruit Smash – Sativa Key Features:



Flavor Profile: Fruit Smash features a vibrant medley of tropical fruit flavors, providing a refreshing and exotic taste experience. The blend of fruity notes delivers a sweet and invigorating flavor that’s both enjoyable and satisfying.

Strain Type: As a Sativa strain, Fruit Smash is known for its energizing and uplifting effects. It is designed to boost mood and creativity, making it ideal for daytime use or anytime you need a burst of energy.

Potent Formulation: The 9 ML vape is formulated with a powerful combination of THC-A, THC-P, THC-JD and DELTA 8. This potent mix ensures a strong and effective high that delivers both mental stimulation and a sense of euphoria.

High Capacity: Featuring a 9 ML capacity, this disposable vape provides a substantial amount of product, ensuring extended use. The generous volume is perfect for users who prefer a long-lasting vape experience.

Convenience: The disposable design eliminates the need for refilling or maintenance. Simply use until empty and dispose of it, offering a hassle-free and user-friendly vaping solution.

Portable and Discreet: The sleek and compact design makes the 9 ML vape easy to carry and store. Its discreet size allows for convenient transport and use, whether at home or on the go.

Smooth Vapor Production: Designed for smooth and consistent vapor production, this vape delivers a pleasant experience with each puff. The high-quality construction ensures that every inhale is as enjoyable as the last.

Energizing and Uplifting: Ideal for enhancing mood and creativity, Fruit Smash provides an uplifting and energizing high. It’s perfect for daytime use, social gatherings, or any situation where you need a burst of positive energy.

