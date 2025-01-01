About this product
Kush Mint: Refreshing Hybrid Balance
Experience the refreshing blend of minty and earthy flavors with Platinum Blend’s 9 ML disposable vape in Kush Mint. This hybrid strain delivers a balanced high, combining a sense of euphoria and mental clarity with soothing body relaxation. Kush Mint is ideal for both daytime and evening use, offering a versatile and enjoyable vaping experience.
Kush Mint: Refreshing & Balanced Hybrid Vape
Kush Mint offers a refreshing mint flavor and balanced hybrid effects. This 9ML disposable vape is perfect for a mix of relaxation and energy.
Platinum Blend – Disposable Vape 9ML Kush Mint – Hybrid Key Features:
Flavor Profile: Kush Mint offers a refreshing fusion of minty and earthy flavors. The cool, invigorating minty taste is balanced by subtle earthy undertones, creating a crisp and enjoyable vaping experience.
Strain Type: Kush Mint is a hybrid strain, delivering a balanced high that combines both Indica and Sativa effects. This provides a mix of relaxation and mental clarity, making it suitable for various times of day.
Potent Formulation: Formulated with a powerful blend of THC-A, THC-P, THC-JD and DELTA 8, the 9 ML vape ensures a robust and effective high. It delivers both euphoric and soothing effects, enhancing your overall experience.
High Capacity: The 9ML capacity offers a generous amount of product, providing long-lasting use. This ample volume ensures extended enjoyment and convenience, reducing the need for frequent replacements.
Convenience: The disposable design eliminates the need for refilling or maintenance. Simply use until empty and dispose of the vape, offering a hassle-free and user-friendly solution for on-the-go vaping.
Portable and Discreet: The sleek and compact design makes the vape easy to carry and store. Its discreet size is perfect for use at home or while traveling, offering convenience and ease of use.
Smooth Vapor Production: Designed for consistent and smooth vapor delivery, the vape provides a pleasant and satisfying experience with each puff. The high-quality construction ensures optimal performance and enjoyment.
Versatile Effects: Ideal for any time of day, Kush Mint provides a well-rounded experience with both relaxation and mental stimulation. It’s perfect for unwinding after a busy day or enhancing focus and clarity.
Experience the refreshing blend of minty and earthy flavors with Platinum Blend’s 9 ML disposable vape in Kush Mint. This hybrid strain delivers a balanced high, combining a sense of euphoria and mental clarity with soothing body relaxation. Kush Mint is ideal for both daytime and evening use, offering a versatile and enjoyable vaping experience.
Kush Mint: Refreshing & Balanced Hybrid Vape
Kush Mint offers a refreshing mint flavor and balanced hybrid effects. This 9ML disposable vape is perfect for a mix of relaxation and energy.
Platinum Blend – Disposable Vape 9ML Kush Mint – Hybrid Key Features:
Flavor Profile: Kush Mint offers a refreshing fusion of minty and earthy flavors. The cool, invigorating minty taste is balanced by subtle earthy undertones, creating a crisp and enjoyable vaping experience.
Strain Type: Kush Mint is a hybrid strain, delivering a balanced high that combines both Indica and Sativa effects. This provides a mix of relaxation and mental clarity, making it suitable for various times of day.
Potent Formulation: Formulated with a powerful blend of THC-A, THC-P, THC-JD and DELTA 8, the 9 ML vape ensures a robust and effective high. It delivers both euphoric and soothing effects, enhancing your overall experience.
High Capacity: The 9ML capacity offers a generous amount of product, providing long-lasting use. This ample volume ensures extended enjoyment and convenience, reducing the need for frequent replacements.
Convenience: The disposable design eliminates the need for refilling or maintenance. Simply use until empty and dispose of the vape, offering a hassle-free and user-friendly solution for on-the-go vaping.
Portable and Discreet: The sleek and compact design makes the vape easy to carry and store. Its discreet size is perfect for use at home or while traveling, offering convenience and ease of use.
Smooth Vapor Production: Designed for consistent and smooth vapor delivery, the vape provides a pleasant and satisfying experience with each puff. The high-quality construction ensures optimal performance and enjoyment.
Versatile Effects: Ideal for any time of day, Kush Mint provides a well-rounded experience with both relaxation and mental stimulation. It’s perfect for unwinding after a busy day or enhancing focus and clarity.
Platinum Blend – Disposable Vape 9ML Kush Mint – Hybrid
ZaleafVape pens
order on brand's website
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Get it right to your door
About this product
Kush Mint: Refreshing Hybrid Balance
Experience the refreshing blend of minty and earthy flavors with Platinum Blend’s 9 ML disposable vape in Kush Mint. This hybrid strain delivers a balanced high, combining a sense of euphoria and mental clarity with soothing body relaxation. Kush Mint is ideal for both daytime and evening use, offering a versatile and enjoyable vaping experience.
Kush Mint: Refreshing & Balanced Hybrid Vape
Kush Mint offers a refreshing mint flavor and balanced hybrid effects. This 9ML disposable vape is perfect for a mix of relaxation and energy.
Platinum Blend – Disposable Vape 9ML Kush Mint – Hybrid Key Features:
Flavor Profile: Kush Mint offers a refreshing fusion of minty and earthy flavors. The cool, invigorating minty taste is balanced by subtle earthy undertones, creating a crisp and enjoyable vaping experience.
Strain Type: Kush Mint is a hybrid strain, delivering a balanced high that combines both Indica and Sativa effects. This provides a mix of relaxation and mental clarity, making it suitable for various times of day.
Potent Formulation: Formulated with a powerful blend of THC-A, THC-P, THC-JD and DELTA 8, the 9 ML vape ensures a robust and effective high. It delivers both euphoric and soothing effects, enhancing your overall experience.
High Capacity: The 9ML capacity offers a generous amount of product, providing long-lasting use. This ample volume ensures extended enjoyment and convenience, reducing the need for frequent replacements.
Convenience: The disposable design eliminates the need for refilling or maintenance. Simply use until empty and dispose of the vape, offering a hassle-free and user-friendly solution for on-the-go vaping.
Portable and Discreet: The sleek and compact design makes the vape easy to carry and store. Its discreet size is perfect for use at home or while traveling, offering convenience and ease of use.
Smooth Vapor Production: Designed for consistent and smooth vapor delivery, the vape provides a pleasant and satisfying experience with each puff. The high-quality construction ensures optimal performance and enjoyment.
Versatile Effects: Ideal for any time of day, Kush Mint provides a well-rounded experience with both relaxation and mental stimulation. It’s perfect for unwinding after a busy day or enhancing focus and clarity.
Experience the refreshing blend of minty and earthy flavors with Platinum Blend’s 9 ML disposable vape in Kush Mint. This hybrid strain delivers a balanced high, combining a sense of euphoria and mental clarity with soothing body relaxation. Kush Mint is ideal for both daytime and evening use, offering a versatile and enjoyable vaping experience.
Kush Mint: Refreshing & Balanced Hybrid Vape
Kush Mint offers a refreshing mint flavor and balanced hybrid effects. This 9ML disposable vape is perfect for a mix of relaxation and energy.
Platinum Blend – Disposable Vape 9ML Kush Mint – Hybrid Key Features:
Flavor Profile: Kush Mint offers a refreshing fusion of minty and earthy flavors. The cool, invigorating minty taste is balanced by subtle earthy undertones, creating a crisp and enjoyable vaping experience.
Strain Type: Kush Mint is a hybrid strain, delivering a balanced high that combines both Indica and Sativa effects. This provides a mix of relaxation and mental clarity, making it suitable for various times of day.
Potent Formulation: Formulated with a powerful blend of THC-A, THC-P, THC-JD and DELTA 8, the 9 ML vape ensures a robust and effective high. It delivers both euphoric and soothing effects, enhancing your overall experience.
High Capacity: The 9ML capacity offers a generous amount of product, providing long-lasting use. This ample volume ensures extended enjoyment and convenience, reducing the need for frequent replacements.
Convenience: The disposable design eliminates the need for refilling or maintenance. Simply use until empty and dispose of the vape, offering a hassle-free and user-friendly solution for on-the-go vaping.
Portable and Discreet: The sleek and compact design makes the vape easy to carry and store. Its discreet size is perfect for use at home or while traveling, offering convenience and ease of use.
Smooth Vapor Production: Designed for consistent and smooth vapor delivery, the vape provides a pleasant and satisfying experience with each puff. The high-quality construction ensures optimal performance and enjoyment.
Versatile Effects: Ideal for any time of day, Kush Mint provides a well-rounded experience with both relaxation and mental stimulation. It’s perfect for unwinding after a busy day or enhancing focus and clarity.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Zaleaf
Zaleaf is the premier destination for all your cannabis and CBD needs. Our mission is to provide our Global community with top-quality, natural products that promote wellness and relaxation, all while staying true to our roots and values. At Zaleaf, we offer a wide range of options to suit every lifestyle and preference. From edible gummies to pre-rolls and vapes, we have something for everyone. Our products are made with the highest quality ingredients, including cannabis, kratom, delta-9, THC-P, THC-V, delta-8 and more, to deliver the most effective results your searching for.
Notice a problem?Report this item