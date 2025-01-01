Platinum Blend’s 9 ML disposable vape in Sour Space Candy brings together a tangy and sweet flavor profile with hints of tropical fruits and a sour kick. This hybrid strain offers an uplifting and energizing high, perfect for boosting mood and creativity. Enjoy a vibrant and refreshing vaping experience with Sour Space Candy, ideal for social gatherings or creative endeavors.



Platinum Blend – Disposable Vape 9ML Sour Space Candy – Sativa Key Features:



Flavor Profile: Sour Space Candy features a tangy and sweet flavor profile with hints of tropical fruits and a sour kick. This unique combination delivers a vibrant and refreshing taste that’s both enjoyable and invigorating.

Strain Type: As a Sativa strain, Sour Space Candy is known for its uplifting and energizing effects. It provides a boost in mood and creativity, making it ideal for daytime use or when you need an extra burst of energy.

Potent Formulation: The 9ML vape is crafted with a potent blend of THC-A, THC-P, THC-JD and DELTA 8. This powerful formulation ensures a robust and effective high that delivers both mental stimulation and a sense of euphoria.

High Capacity: With a generous 9 ML capacity, this disposable vape offers a long-lasting supply of product. The ample volume ensures extended use, providing great value and convenience for regular users.

Convenience: The disposable design simplifies use by eliminating the need for refilling or maintenance. Simply use until the vape is empty and dispose of it, offering a hassle-free and user-friendly experience.

Portable and Discreet: The sleek, compact design of the 9 ML vape makes it easy to carry and store. Its discreet size allows for convenient transport and use, whether you’re at home, at work, or on the go.

Smooth Vapor Production: Designed for smooth and consistent vapor production, this vape delivers a pleasant experience with each puff. The high-quality construction ensures every inhale is enjoyable and satisfying.

Energizing Effects: Ideal for boosting mood and creativity, Sour Space Candy provides an uplifting and invigorating high. It’s perfect for social activities, creative projects, or any time you need a burst of positive energy.

