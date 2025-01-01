About this product
Platinum Blend’s 9 ML disposable vape in Sour Space Candy brings together a tangy and sweet flavor profile with hints of tropical fruits and a sour kick. This hybrid strain offers an uplifting and energizing high, perfect for boosting mood and creativity. Enjoy a vibrant and refreshing vaping experience with Sour Space Candy, ideal for social gatherings or creative endeavors.
Sour Space Candy: Tangy & Energizing Sativa
Sour Space Candy offers a unique tangy flavor and energizing Sativa effects. This 9ML disposable vape is perfect for an uplifting and mood-boosting experience.
Platinum Blend – Disposable Vape 9ML Sour Space Candy – Sativa Key Features:
Flavor Profile: Sour Space Candy features a tangy and sweet flavor profile with hints of tropical fruits and a sour kick. This unique combination delivers a vibrant and refreshing taste that’s both enjoyable and invigorating.
Strain Type: As a Sativa strain, Sour Space Candy is known for its uplifting and energizing effects. It provides a boost in mood and creativity, making it ideal for daytime use or when you need an extra burst of energy.
Potent Formulation: The 9ML vape is crafted with a potent blend of THC-A, THC-P, THC-JD and DELTA 8. This powerful formulation ensures a robust and effective high that delivers both mental stimulation and a sense of euphoria.
High Capacity: With a generous 9 ML capacity, this disposable vape offers a long-lasting supply of product. The ample volume ensures extended use, providing great value and convenience for regular users.
Convenience: The disposable design simplifies use by eliminating the need for refilling or maintenance. Simply use until the vape is empty and dispose of it, offering a hassle-free and user-friendly experience.
Portable and Discreet: The sleek, compact design of the 9 ML vape makes it easy to carry and store. Its discreet size allows for convenient transport and use, whether you’re at home, at work, or on the go.
Smooth Vapor Production: Designed for smooth and consistent vapor production, this vape delivers a pleasant experience with each puff. The high-quality construction ensures every inhale is enjoyable and satisfying.
Energizing Effects: Ideal for boosting mood and creativity, Sour Space Candy provides an uplifting and invigorating high. It’s perfect for social activities, creative projects, or any time you need a burst of positive energy.
Platinum Blend– Disposable Vape 9ML Sour Space Candy – Sativa
About this product
About this brand
Zaleaf
Zaleaf is the premier destination for all your cannabis and CBD needs. Our mission is to provide our Global community with top-quality, natural products that promote wellness and relaxation, all while staying true to our roots and values. At Zaleaf, we offer a wide range of options to suit every lifestyle and preference. From edible gummies to pre-rolls and vapes, we have something for everyone. Our products are made with the highest quality ingredients, including cannabis, kratom, delta-9, THC-P, THC-V, delta-8 and more, to deliver the most effective results your searching for.
