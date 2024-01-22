Torch THCa Pressure Blend Disposable 3.5g is Torch’s newest product line, and it’s here to apply the pressure via potency and unique flavor profiles! Torch Enterprises constantly pushes the envelope with its products, whether that means a never-before-done cannabinoid blend or new top of the line device. This pressure blend disposable is no different! Torch utilizes three of the scene’s most powerful hemp-derived cannabinoids and fuses them with CBG and CBN to guide users on a potent but well-balanced journey to bliss and relaxation! This blend provides users with a truly unique and out-of-this-world experience. Pressure Blend Disposables contain an ultra-potent 3.5g blend of THCa, THCP, HHCP, CBG, CBN, and flavor-packed terpenes! What makes this blend unique is the addition of CBG and CBN. Companies often make ultra-potent blends but lack balance. This blend ensures users experience hard-hitting and long-lasting effects with balance! Users can expect to feel the relaxing and mood-enhancing effects of THCa first, while CBG enhances those good vibes! THCP and HHCP slowly creep in, hitting the user with intense euphoria and a more profound body high, which CBG and CBN perfectly balance to ensure it isn’t too much.

Show more