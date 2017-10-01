Introducing the Torch 3.5g Live Sugar Blend Vape, where two words perfectly encapsulate the experience: potent and flavorful. This innovative blend centers around the all-new 8-oh-9 cannabinoid, a natural and cleaner alternative derived from HHC, known for its clean and bubbly effects. It's a thrilling era to be alive as we explore new horizons in the world of cannabinoids. Experience a hassle-free journey with the Torch Live Sugar Blend Disposable, featuring easy-to-use button activation. A simple click of the button, five times, powers it on or off, allowing you to focus on the moments that truly matter. With a generous 3.5-gram capacity, this disposable keeps the good times rolling, whether you're sharing it with friends or savoring it solo. Stay fully charged for all your cosmic adventures with the USB-C rechargeable feature, ensuring you never miss a beat. Wherever your journey takes you, the Torch Live Sugar Blend Disposable is prepared to provide an unmatched experience at your fingertips. Prepare to harmonize with nature and technology through Live Sugar, a potent and innovative enhancement that elevates your cannabinoid adventure to new dimensions. Each puff is a sensory delight, drawing you closer to the essence of each strain with its vibrant Live Resin Terpenes and a powerful blend of 8OH-9 THC and THC-P. Discover a world of potency and flavor with the Torch 3.5g Live Sugar Blend Vape.



Proprietary Blend of Hemp Derived 8OH-9, THC-P and Live Resin Terpenes

Contains Hemp Derived Liquid Diamonds

Unique Vaping Experience

Rechargeable Disposable Vaporizer

Pre-Heat Function

Diesel, Pungent, Tea Flavor and Aroma

Sleepy, Relaxed, Euphoric Terpene Profile

Lab Tested for Quality and Potency

Manufactured in the USA

