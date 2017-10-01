Torch Live Sugar Indica DEATH STAR THC Disposable Vape Pen 3.5g 3500mg

by Zaleaf
IndicaTHC 19%CBD —
Strain rating:
Buy Here

About this product

Introducing the Torch 3.5g Live Sugar Blend Vape, where two words perfectly encapsulate the experience: potent and flavorful. This innovative blend centers around the all-new 8-oh-9 cannabinoid, a natural and cleaner alternative derived from HHC, known for its clean and bubbly effects. It's a thrilling era to be alive as we explore new horizons in the world of cannabinoids. Experience a hassle-free journey with the Torch Live Sugar Blend Disposable, featuring easy-to-use button activation. A simple click of the button, five times, powers it on or off, allowing you to focus on the moments that truly matter. With a generous 3.5-gram capacity, this disposable keeps the good times rolling, whether you're sharing it with friends or savoring it solo. Stay fully charged for all your cosmic adventures with the USB-C rechargeable feature, ensuring you never miss a beat. Wherever your journey takes you, the Torch Live Sugar Blend Disposable is prepared to provide an unmatched experience at your fingertips. Prepare to harmonize with nature and technology through Live Sugar, a potent and innovative enhancement that elevates your cannabinoid adventure to new dimensions. Each puff is a sensory delight, drawing you closer to the essence of each strain with its vibrant Live Resin Terpenes and a powerful blend of 8OH-9 THC and THC-P. Discover a world of potency and flavor with the Torch 3.5g Live Sugar Blend Vape.

Proprietary Blend of Hemp Derived 8OH-9, THC-P and Live Resin Terpenes
Contains Hemp Derived Liquid Diamonds
Unique Vaping Experience
Rechargeable Disposable Vaporizer
Pre-Heat Function
Diesel, Pungent, Tea Flavor and Aroma
Sleepy, Relaxed, Euphoric Terpene Profile
Lab Tested for Quality and Potency
Manufactured in the USA

About this strain

Death Star is an indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between Sensi Star and Sour Diesel. This strain is named for its skunky sweet jet fuel aromas that are pungent and fill up your nostrils. This strain may not have the ability to destroy planets, but it does have a powerful buzz that can make you feel sleepy, relaxed, and euphoric. Death Star is 19% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Death Star effects include feeling sleepyrelaxed, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Death Star when dealing with symptoms associated with stresspain, and anxiety. Bred by unknown breeders, Death Star features flavors like dieselpungent, and tea. The dominant terpene of this strain is unknown. The average price of Death Star typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. This strain has a frosty appearance with purple shades of color visible in its stems. Death Star also has a connection to the Star Wars franchise, as it refers to the massive space station that can obliterate entire planets with its superlaser. Some fans of Star Wars may enjoy this strain as a way to feel the power of the dark side or rebel against the Empire. Red Squadron may have destroyed the empire's battle station during the battle of Yavin, but luckily this strain survived the explosion.

If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Death Star, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review on Leafly.

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Zaleaf
Zaleaf
Shop products
Zaleaf is the premier destination for all your cannabis and CBD needs. Our mission is to provide our Global community with top-quality, natural products that promote wellness and relaxation, all while staying true to our roots and values. At Zaleaf, we offer a wide range of options to suit every lifestyle and preference. From edible gummies to pre-rolls and vapes, we have something for everyone. Our products are made with the highest quality ingredients, including cannabis, kratom, delta-9, THC-P, THC-V, delta-8 and more, to deliver the most effective results your searching for.
Notice a problem?Report this item