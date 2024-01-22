TORCH NITRO BLEND THC-A BOOSTED DISPOSABLE 3.5G STRAWBERRY GELATO

by Zaleaf
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
Strain rating:
Buy Here

About this product

Shop the Torch Nitro Blend THC-A Boosted Disposable, offering 3.5 grams of THC-P and HHC-P distillate with THC-A to increase the efficacy and potency.

Torch Nitro Blend THC-A Boosted Disposable 3.5G Features: • Capacity: 3.5G (3500mg) • Battery Capacity: Integrated Rechargeable • Cannabinoid: THC-P, HHC-P, and THC-A • Concentrate: Live Resin, Terpenes • Heating Element: Ceramic Coil • Firing: Draw-Activated • LED Battery Life Indicator Light • Chassis Construction: Polycarbonate • < 0.3% Delta-9 THC • No Fillers • 3rd Party Lab Tested • Charging: Type-C Port

Available Options: • Animal Face (Sativa) • Blackberry Sherbet (Indica) • Gorilla Pancakes (Sativa) • LA Kush Cake (Hybrid) • Modified Grapes (Indica) • Oreoz (Hybrid) • Pop Rocks (Sativa) • Purple Boost (Sativa) • Strawberry Gelato (Indica) • Unicorn Milk (Indica)

About this strain

Strawberry Gelato is a indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Gelato #33 and Strawberry Snow Cone. Bred by Elev8 Seeds, Strawberry Gelato is 16% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginner cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Strawberry Gelato effects make them feel talkative,  energetic, and tingly. Medical marijuana patients often choose Strawberry Gelato when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and depression. The dominant terpene of this cannabis strain is caryophyllene. Strawberry Gelato features an aroma and flavor profile of pungent diesel and strawberry. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Strawberry Gelato, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Zaleaf
Zaleaf
Shop products
Zaleaf is the premier destination for all your cannabis and CBD needs. Our mission is to provide our Global community with top-quality, natural products that promote wellness and relaxation, all while staying true to our roots and values. At Zaleaf, we offer a wide range of options to suit every lifestyle and preference. From edible gummies to pre-rolls and vapes, we have something for everyone. Our products are made with the highest quality ingredients, including cannabis, kratom, delta-9, THC-P, THC-V, delta-8 and more, to deliver the most effective results your searching for.
Notice a problem?Report this item