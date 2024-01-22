Torch Pulse Live Resin THC-A 6G Disposable Vape Blueberry Cookies Indica

by Zaleaf
HybridTHC 16%CBD —
Strain rating:
buy here

About this product

Discover the cutting-edge experience of Torch Hemp's Live Resin THC-A blend with our sleek new 6g Pulse device. This potent blend bursts with vibrant flavors, capturing the essence of the freshest strains. The Pulse device, designed for the modern enthusiast, ensures a smooth, consistent hit every time. Elevate your sessions with the perfect combination of power and style.

Profile: Sweet berry notes reminiscent of ripe blueberries, a hint of tangy lemon, and a refreshing mint undertone. Its aroma is equally enticing, featuring prominent scents of berries and earthiness, complemented by subtle hints of lemon, nuttiness, and wood.

Type: Indica

Main Cannabinoids: THC-A, THC-P, CBN

Ideal for winding down after a busy day and promoting a dreamy calmness.

About this strain

Blueberry Cookies is an indica-dominant hybrid created by crossing Blueberry Tahoe and Thin Mint GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies). This strain’s unique flavor is a mixture of roasted nuts, mint, and fresh blueberries, while the bouquet provides an earthier, berry-forward aroma. Blueberry Cookies tends to hit the consumer in the body with mid-level sedative effects that are relaxing without being cumbersome. The mental state is often heady and creative, offering a distraction from stress. Blueberry Cookies is often recommended for consumers contending with chronic pain, inflammation, and depression. 

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Zaleaf
Zaleaf
Shop products
Zaleaf is the premier destination for all your cannabis and CBD needs. Our mission is to provide our Global community with top-quality, natural products that promote wellness and relaxation, all while staying true to our roots and values. At Zaleaf, we offer a wide range of options to suit every lifestyle and preference. From edible gummies to pre-rolls and vapes, we have something for everyone. Our products are made with the highest quality ingredients, including cannabis, kratom, delta-9, THC-P, THC-V, delta-8 and more, to deliver the most effective results your searching for.
Notice a problem?Report this item