Discover the cutting-edge experience of Torch Hemp's Live Resin THC-A blend with our sleek new 6g Pulse device. This potent blend bursts with vibrant flavors, capturing the essence of the freshest strains. The Pulse device, designed for the modern enthusiast, ensures a smooth, consistent hit every time. Elevate your sessions with the perfect combination of power and style.
Profile: A refreshing burst of watermelon flavors, enhanced by a medley of sweet tropical fruits and a subtle diesel edge for added complexity. Its captivating aroma features rich notes of ripe watermelon and tropical sweetness, balanced by a distinctive diesel undertone.
Type: Sativa
Main Cannabinoids: THC-A, THC-P, CBN
Perfect for social gatherings and tackling your to-do list.
