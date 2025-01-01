About this product
Profile: A complex flavor profile combining spicy pine undertones and gas.
Type: Sativa
Main Cannabinoids: THC-P
Perfect for getting prepared for a long day ahead
1 Gram disposables have returned more potent than ever.
This live resin blend is crafted with pure THC-P only blend, delivering potent effects and robust flavor. Our enhanced Diamond 2.0 device features an LED display, postless dual airflow, and an improved battery for extended use between charges. At 1g this is a perfect device for on the go. THC-P Live Resin is available in 10 delectable flavors, perfect for enjoying anytime, anywhere.
Device: Diamond 2.0
Capacity: 1g
Type: Pen Style Disposable
Finish: White Soft Finish
Function: Vision+ LED Display, Firebug Engine, Focus Flow, Preheat, USB-C Charging.
Single Button Operation: 3 Clicks to Change Temp, 2 Clicks for Pre Heat, 5 clicks to turn on or off.
Type: Sativa
Main Cannabinoids: THC-P
Perfect for getting prepared for a long day ahead
1 Gram disposables have returned more potent than ever.
This live resin blend is crafted with pure THC-P only blend, delivering potent effects and robust flavor. Our enhanced Diamond 2.0 device features an LED display, postless dual airflow, and an improved battery for extended use between charges. At 1g this is a perfect device for on the go. THC-P Live Resin is available in 10 delectable flavors, perfect for enjoying anytime, anywhere.
Device: Diamond 2.0
Capacity: 1g
Type: Pen Style Disposable
Finish: White Soft Finish
Function: Vision+ LED Display, Firebug Engine, Focus Flow, Preheat, USB-C Charging.
Single Button Operation: 3 Clicks to Change Temp, 2 Clicks for Pre Heat, 5 clicks to turn on or off.
Torch THC-P LIVE RESIN Disposable Vape Sour Diesel Sativa 1G
ZaleafVape pens
order on brand's website
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Get it right to your door
About this product
Profile: A complex flavor profile combining spicy pine undertones and gas.
Type: Sativa
Main Cannabinoids: THC-P
Perfect for getting prepared for a long day ahead
1 Gram disposables have returned more potent than ever.
This live resin blend is crafted with pure THC-P only blend, delivering potent effects and robust flavor. Our enhanced Diamond 2.0 device features an LED display, postless dual airflow, and an improved battery for extended use between charges. At 1g this is a perfect device for on the go. THC-P Live Resin is available in 10 delectable flavors, perfect for enjoying anytime, anywhere.
Device: Diamond 2.0
Capacity: 1g
Type: Pen Style Disposable
Finish: White Soft Finish
Function: Vision+ LED Display, Firebug Engine, Focus Flow, Preheat, USB-C Charging.
Single Button Operation: 3 Clicks to Change Temp, 2 Clicks for Pre Heat, 5 clicks to turn on or off.
Type: Sativa
Main Cannabinoids: THC-P
Perfect for getting prepared for a long day ahead
1 Gram disposables have returned more potent than ever.
This live resin blend is crafted with pure THC-P only blend, delivering potent effects and robust flavor. Our enhanced Diamond 2.0 device features an LED display, postless dual airflow, and an improved battery for extended use between charges. At 1g this is a perfect device for on the go. THC-P Live Resin is available in 10 delectable flavors, perfect for enjoying anytime, anywhere.
Device: Diamond 2.0
Capacity: 1g
Type: Pen Style Disposable
Finish: White Soft Finish
Function: Vision+ LED Display, Firebug Engine, Focus Flow, Preheat, USB-C Charging.
Single Button Operation: 3 Clicks to Change Temp, 2 Clicks for Pre Heat, 5 clicks to turn on or off.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Zaleaf
Zaleaf is the premier destination for all your cannabis and CBD needs. Our mission is to provide our Global community with top-quality, natural products that promote wellness and relaxation, all while staying true to our roots and values. At Zaleaf, we offer a wide range of options to suit every lifestyle and preference. From edible gummies to pre-rolls and vapes, we have something for everyone. Our products are made with the highest quality ingredients, including cannabis, kratom, delta-9, THC-P, THC-V, delta-8 and more, to deliver the most effective results your searching for.
Notice a problem?Report this item