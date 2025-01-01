About this product
Shop in zaleaf Kosmic Blend Disposable, featuring 3 grams of delta 8, THC-A, THC-P and THC-JD, inside a preheating disposable vape with 300mAh battery.
Shop the Viva La Hemp Kosmic Blend Disposable, featuring 3 grams of delta 8, THC-A, THC-P and THC-JD, inside a preheating disposable vape with 300mAh battery.
VIVA LA HEMP KOSMIC BLEND DISPOSABLE 3G FEATURES:
• CAPACITY: [3000mg] - 3G
• BATTERY CAPACITY: 300mAh
• CANNABINOID: Delta 8, THC-A, THC-P, THC-JD
• CONCENTRATE: Live Resin
• HEATING ELEMENT: Ceramic Coil
• PREHEATING: Yes
• OPERATION: Draw-Activated
• CHARGING: USB Type-C
• < 0.3% Delta-9 THC
• 3rd Party Lab Tested
INCLUDES:
• 1 Viva La Hemp Kosmic Blend Disposable 3G
AVAILABLE OPTIONS:
• Blue Dream (Hybrid)
• Blueberry Kush (Indica)
• Gas Berry (Indica)
• Kush Mint (Indica)
• Maui Wowie (Sativa)
• Sour Diesel (Sativa)
• Strawberry Lemonade (Sativa)
• Tropical Punch (Sativa)
• Wedding Cake (Hybrid)
• White Fire OG (Hybrid)
Shop the Viva La Hemp Kosmic Blend Disposable, featuring 3 grams of delta 8, THC-A, THC-P and THC-JD, inside a preheating disposable vape with 300mAh battery.
VIVA LA HEMP KOSMIC BLEND DISPOSABLE 3G FEATURES:
• CAPACITY: [3000mg] - 3G
• BATTERY CAPACITY: 300mAh
• CANNABINOID: Delta 8, THC-A, THC-P, THC-JD
• CONCENTRATE: Live Resin
• HEATING ELEMENT: Ceramic Coil
• PREHEATING: Yes
• OPERATION: Draw-Activated
• CHARGING: USB Type-C
• < 0.3% Delta-9 THC
• 3rd Party Lab Tested
INCLUDES:
• 1 Viva La Hemp Kosmic Blend Disposable 3G
AVAILABLE OPTIONS:
• Blue Dream (Hybrid)
• Blueberry Kush (Indica)
• Gas Berry (Indica)
• Kush Mint (Indica)
• Maui Wowie (Sativa)
• Sour Diesel (Sativa)
• Strawberry Lemonade (Sativa)
• Tropical Punch (Sativa)
• Wedding Cake (Hybrid)
• White Fire OG (Hybrid)
Viva La Hemp Kosmic Blend Disposable 3G Strawberry Lemonade (Sativa)
ZaleafVape pens
order on brand's website
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Get it right to your door
About this product
Shop in zaleaf Kosmic Blend Disposable, featuring 3 grams of delta 8, THC-A, THC-P and THC-JD, inside a preheating disposable vape with 300mAh battery.
Shop the Viva La Hemp Kosmic Blend Disposable, featuring 3 grams of delta 8, THC-A, THC-P and THC-JD, inside a preheating disposable vape with 300mAh battery.
VIVA LA HEMP KOSMIC BLEND DISPOSABLE 3G FEATURES:
• CAPACITY: [3000mg] - 3G
• BATTERY CAPACITY: 300mAh
• CANNABINOID: Delta 8, THC-A, THC-P, THC-JD
• CONCENTRATE: Live Resin
• HEATING ELEMENT: Ceramic Coil
• PREHEATING: Yes
• OPERATION: Draw-Activated
• CHARGING: USB Type-C
• < 0.3% Delta-9 THC
• 3rd Party Lab Tested
INCLUDES:
• 1 Viva La Hemp Kosmic Blend Disposable 3G
AVAILABLE OPTIONS:
• Blue Dream (Hybrid)
• Blueberry Kush (Indica)
• Gas Berry (Indica)
• Kush Mint (Indica)
• Maui Wowie (Sativa)
• Sour Diesel (Sativa)
• Strawberry Lemonade (Sativa)
• Tropical Punch (Sativa)
• Wedding Cake (Hybrid)
• White Fire OG (Hybrid)
Shop the Viva La Hemp Kosmic Blend Disposable, featuring 3 grams of delta 8, THC-A, THC-P and THC-JD, inside a preheating disposable vape with 300mAh battery.
VIVA LA HEMP KOSMIC BLEND DISPOSABLE 3G FEATURES:
• CAPACITY: [3000mg] - 3G
• BATTERY CAPACITY: 300mAh
• CANNABINOID: Delta 8, THC-A, THC-P, THC-JD
• CONCENTRATE: Live Resin
• HEATING ELEMENT: Ceramic Coil
• PREHEATING: Yes
• OPERATION: Draw-Activated
• CHARGING: USB Type-C
• < 0.3% Delta-9 THC
• 3rd Party Lab Tested
INCLUDES:
• 1 Viva La Hemp Kosmic Blend Disposable 3G
AVAILABLE OPTIONS:
• Blue Dream (Hybrid)
• Blueberry Kush (Indica)
• Gas Berry (Indica)
• Kush Mint (Indica)
• Maui Wowie (Sativa)
• Sour Diesel (Sativa)
• Strawberry Lemonade (Sativa)
• Tropical Punch (Sativa)
• Wedding Cake (Hybrid)
• White Fire OG (Hybrid)
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Zaleaf
Zaleaf is the premier destination for all your cannabis and CBD needs. Our mission is to provide our Global community with top-quality, natural products that promote wellness and relaxation, all while staying true to our roots and values. At Zaleaf, we offer a wide range of options to suit every lifestyle and preference. From edible gummies to pre-rolls and vapes, we have something for everyone. Our products are made with the highest quality ingredients, including cannabis, kratom, delta-9, THC-P, THC-V, delta-8 and more, to deliver the most effective results your searching for.
Notice a problem?Report this item