This is Bud’s Cannabis Store (BCS), a proud family owned and operated cannabis business. With 20 years experience and a proven track record of running a successful non-cannabis family based business, we wanted to bring our experience, hard work and dedication to the cannabis community. When it came time to decide on a name for our cannabis business, there was no question we would name it Bud, after my late father. My dad, Bud, was a role model to many. He was well respected and admired for how he accepted everyone into his family, for his strong focus, his understanding, his drive and hard work. Lessons which he passed on to me. These qualities represented what we wanted BCS to stand for. A warm, welcoming environment where our customers could shop and learn from our passionate, knowledgeable and driven team.