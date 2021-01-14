Great dispensary in Guelph. High quality products and managed well. The staff are friendly, welcoming, and give off vibes of genuinely enjoying their work. Staff are knowledgeable and approachable so if you're new to cannabis, or haven't been to a dispensary yet but wanted to try, these are your people! There are a variety of products to choose from, and this is such an easily accessible location. The prices are reasonable, and I've gotten a few things on sale at this location that were easily $10-20 elsewhere. Stopped by to pick up an order and loved that they had the menu on the window so you could order, or "upsize" while you were waiting in line. Before the lockdowns I went in a few times and the atmosphere in-store was really relaxed, with things being easy-to-find, and the store was also really clean. Definitely my go-to dispensary!